Family papped by Passage West singer Cian Ducrot

A family outing in Lough Hyne ended up with them being photographed by singing sensation Cian Ducrot.

Maureen O'Donovan from Skibbereen and April Lynch, who is from Castlehaven but now lives in Galway, were hiking with nine children at mid-day on Tuesday, when they stopped on the way down from the summit at Lough Hyne to take a photograph of them in their favourite tree.

Most of them were actually sitting in the tree when a group of four, who were on their way up to the top of Knockomagh Wood, stopped. Maureen said: 'This really lovely man approached us and asked if the adults would like to be in the picture too?'

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Maureen said: 'April asked him if he was Cian Ducrot and he said: "No. I just look like him". We didn't say anything but a short time later his girlfriend, Sofia Jane, posted on Instagram that she was hiking in Lough Hyne, so we're now 100% sure it was him.'

Maureen said: 'Nine-year-old, Jamie, summed up the situation. He was embarrassed because it was Cian Ducrot taking a photograph of us and not the other way around.'

Maureen, who has been friends with April since their school days at Mercy Heights, said hiking in Lough Hyne is a ritual every time she's home.

'We are delighted that he took such a cracking photo,' said Maureen, who paused for a second before saying the Passage West-born singer was 'pretty cracking too.'