Golden milestone for Philip J Dix & Co

The story of our family business began in 1936 when Philip Dix opened a small jewellery shop on the corner of New Street.

Built on hard work, integrity, and a commitment to quality, the business has grown over the decades while remaining true to its family roots.

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Following the Second World War, Philip recognised new opportunities for growth.

Through his friendship with a German businessman, Wolf Lorsbach, he recruited skilled watchmakers from Germany.

Their expertise helped establish a thriving watch repair and distribution business, with watches and clocks imported from Germany and supplied to retailers throughout Ireland.

Always looking ahead, Philip expanded the business once again by importing high quality optical frames from Italy.

To develop this new venture, he employed two opticians, and the optical division quickly became another successful part of the company.

With the unwavering support of his wife, Mary, the business continued to flourish.

Together, they built a respected wholesale operation that supplied many of Ireland's leading jewellery retailers.

Philip travelled extensively throughout Europe and around the world, personally selecting quality products and forging lasting relationships with trusted manufacturers and suppliers.

As the business grew, it remained a true family enterprise.

Four of Philip and Mary's sons joined the company, each contributing their own skills and helping to guide its continued expansion.

In 1981, the wholesale division relocated to Dublin, a decision that proved to be an important milestone in the company's continued success and development.

Six years later, in 1987, Philip acquired larger premises further along New Street to accommodate the growing retail business.

That shop continues to serve customers today, standing as a proud reminder of the family's long tradition of craftsmanship, service, and dedication.

Today, the Dix family business reflects generations of experience, a passion for quality, and a commitment to looking after every customer - values that have remained unchanged since Philip first opened the doors in 1936.

For the last twenty one years Susan Shepherd has managed the shop, meeting hundreds of customers in that time.

She has helped couples find their engagement rings and anniversary gifts, and repaired treasured pieces of jewellery and watches always making time for a chat.

From loyal customers who have been coming in for three generations to new families just starting their own traditions, Susan, together with her sales team Christine and Angie, knows that jewellery is more than what is in the box.

It's about the stories, the memories, and the people and that's what makes it special

A huge thank you to all of our loyal customers for your support over the years! We look forward to serving you for many more years to come