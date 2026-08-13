CAR OF THE WEEK: Kia's PV5 strikes a family car chord

I've long been intrigued by the discrepancy about van-derived cars between us in these islands and our continental cousins.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

What seems to be a level of snobbery versus practicality, shared by the Irish with the UK, means we very rarely choose what is technically termed a Leisure Activity Vehicle (LAV) as a family car.

ADVERTISEMENT

In comparison, such cars are very popular in France, and enjoy a slightly smaller but still high buyer cohort in Spain.

Somewhat less so in Germany, Europe's largest car market, but still significant among budget-conscious family buyers. Over my decades in this business, I have driven most of them, and I have always felt their advantages — toughness and durability, height and space, and the fact that vans are designed for drivers who work in them all day — very much outweighed their utilitarian style.

It's a busy space, rather dominated by Stellantis conversions of their Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Fiat compact vans. Also Renault with their Kangoo and Mercedes Citan derivative versions, along with Volkswagen's Caddy and ID Buzz passenger vehicles and Ford's Transit Custom iteration.

This year there's a Korean contender, the PV5, which has been garnering some very favourable commentary, and, here, a surprising level of registrations — especially since it is only available in EV form. (It's worth noting that the Stellantis group last year flirted with making its LAVs available only in EV form, but since then has quietly reversed course and is now offering petrol and diesel powertrains again.)

Against the competition, the PV5 has a much more clean-cut look than most others, notably a cab-forward styling sloping steeply to a bonnetless front. Deep side front windows also help it stand out, as does, in some colour choices, nice two-toning which my car didn't have.

It is bigger than the standard LAV alternatives, but smaller in most dimensions than the more directly competing longer ones, including VW's Buzz, Citroën’s Berlingo XL, Peugeot's Rifter Long, and Fiat's Doblo Maxi.

At the back, there's a high lift-up tailgate that can make a very useful shelter from showers while parked at the picnic spots.

The efficient style is repeated inside, with a flat dashboard and neat screens for infotainment and driving information.

Storage options reflect the needs of the commercial driver in terms of size and capacity, and that's no bad thing for a family's requirements too.

The two front seats — there will be a 3-seat option if there's demand — are comfortable in artificial leather, supportive, and incorporate individual armrests.

It's an easy cab to get in and out of. For three in the rear, there's lots of space, and more legroom than might be expected.

The rear seatbacks recline, too, and with a brace of USB ports on the front seatbacks, the teens' devices will be kept going for the long trips.

The boot capacity of up to 1,300 litres should take all their leisure gear, with room to spare. The PBV5 comes with a 71kWh long-range battery, and a rated range of 412 km in the passenger version.

A heat pump climate system is standard and is estimated to improve the range by up to 10 per cent. Since launch, I have had several opportunities to drive the PV5 over a wide range of activities and types of road, including some mountain driving on narrow and twisting journeys.

Whether in the hills or on main roads, the driving experience is very pleasant and untiring, and the high seating, along with the extensive glass area up front, offers really good visibility and a sense of being above the traffic and the hedges.

The EV powertrain means there's also a level of serenity not achievable with ICE motors, especially a diesel. Since February, almost a hundred passenger versions of the PV5 have been registered in Ireland. That's out of about 430 LAVs altogether.

Given that a third of those are EVs, it's clear that the Kia PV5 is getting the lion's share (sorry, Peugeot!) there. Something about the car has struck a chord with family users. It will be interesting to see how far this goes.

PRICE: €42,550.

WHAT I LIKED: The different style and competent drive.