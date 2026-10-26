Traffic calming is needed

COUNCILLORS in Carrigaline have called for traffic calming measures across the municipal district amid fears of excessive speeding in built up areas.

Cllr Patrick Donovan (FF) asked Cork County Council to review the road up to Warren’s Court in Ringaskiddy and consider proper traffic calming measures.

He said that after meeting with residents in the area he believes speeding is a “valid concern”, especially after the recent housing development has caused 60 new cars to use the road daily.

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He raised the issue at a meeting of the council’s Carrigaline Municipal District, adding that while he welcomes the housing development, the increased traffic and speeding has “infringed upon” local residents.

Cllr Audrey Buckley (FF) seconded the motion and agreed with his observations.

She said that there is more construction planned for behind the new estate which would only add to the speeding issue. Cllr Úna McCarthy (FG) also requested that the local authority implement traffic calming measures on the R611 regional route, on the road from the Wheatfields roundabout towards Ballyfeard, in response to local concerns regarding excessive vehicle speeds and road safety.

The council’s senior executive engineer Andy O’Brien replied to both requests stating that speeding is an enforcement issue and due to driver behaviour.

Cllr McCarthy pointed to areas across the municipal district, particularly Ballygarvan, as examples of traffic calming measures reducing speed and influencing driver behaviour.

She suggested that similar results could be achieved in other areas with the proper implementation.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.