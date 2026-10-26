Documentary offering insight into childhood of Michael Collins released by Clonakilty museum

A new documentary titled The Young Fella gives a fascinating insight into what led Michael Collins to become The Big Fella.

Michael Collins House museum in Clonakilty has released the documentary which, as the name suggests, tells the story of his younger years before he moved to London at the age of 16.

Local historian and civil servant, Sam Kingston, wrote, produced and directed the film, which was released on October 16, Michael Collins’ birthday.

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Sam explained: “I am from Clonakilty myself and always felt that his childhood story was underappreciated. We all know the story of the revolutionary leader and his tragic death, but what about his early years? His formative years were key to making him the man he became, yet it’s a part of his story that’s not often told.”

The hour-long documentary can now be viewed on the museum’s YouTube channel. It brings Michael Collins’ early years in Clonakilty to life through the people, places and stories of his upbringing.

Sam explained how a group of six 16-year-old students from Clonakilty Community College, guided by their teacher and fellow historian Kieran Doyle, did their research first.

“They learned about people such as O’Donovan Rossa and events like the Battle of the Big Cross in 1798, both of which greatly influenced the young Michal Collins.

“The students visited Woodfield, the homeplace of the Collins family, heard little known stories about him, and followed in his footsteps around Clonakilty town.”

The film was financed by Michael Collins House and Cork County Council. Local production company​, Ambiguous Fiddle​, collaborated on the project.

“It was really interesting to discover stories about Michael Collins that I’d never heard before, and it was an honour to have the opportunity to tell the story of his childhood,” said Sam.