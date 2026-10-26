Supermarket delivery driver stole €1,350 from Kinsale woman (86)

A FORMER supermarket delivery driver stole €1,350 from the home of an 86-year-old woman, a court heard last week.

Denis Ryan (42), of 45 Connolly Avenue, Mallow, pleaded guilty to burglary at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that the accused was working as a delivery driver for SuperValu in Kinsale at the time.

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“On May 5 last he called to the home of the injured party to deliver groceries. He was familiar with the house and entered through the front door,” said Sgt Mulcahy

The woman asked him why he was there and he said he had been pressing the door bell and there had been no answer. The court heard that she later discovered that €1,350 in cash was taken from a drawer in the house.

“She knew him from delivering groceries and he knew where she kept the cash,” added Sgt Mulcahy. The court heard that Mr Ryan has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client had worked in SuperValu for over 20 years and comes from a very supportive family.

He said his client has furnished the full amount of compensation and has added an additional €815 to make the total paid back €2,150.

Mr Taaffe handed a medical report and letter of apology into court. He said at the time of the offence his client moved to North Cork in a new relationship and “his whole life turned upside down”.

He added his client had to leave SuperValu and got a job in a meat factory but it didn’t suit him. He described the crime as “appalling… as she is an elderly woman”.

Judge King sought a probation report and an assessment for community service. “If he’s suitable the court would consider 120 hours of community service in lieu of four months in custody. If he’s not suitable, then he will go into custody,” said Judge King who adjourned the case to January 7 next.