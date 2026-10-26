25 apartments plan for derelict Bandon hospital Millbrook

A €7m redevelopment of the Millbrook Hospital site in Bandon will provide 25 apartments for older people, according to St Michael’s Centre, which is leading the project,

Plans complete with designs went on public display at Bandon Town Hall last week and Jerry Mehigan, of St Michael’s Centre said the feedback was very positive.

The former Millbrook Hospital has been derelict for over 15 years and, identifying the need for more housing for elderly people, St Michael’s Centre approached the trust of the former hospital, which later became a care centre

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“We approached the trustees about two years ago to enquire if they would be interested in handing it over to us as it has been empty since 2009. They agreed and then the process started,” said Jerry.

“A feasibility study was undertaken which Cork County Council was satisfied with. We then went through e-tenders to appoint a design team which including a conservation architect too which was very important. It’s not a listed building but is of huge historical significance in Bandon.”

St Michael’s has approval from the Department of Housing to provide accommodation for older people on the site subject to obtaining planning permission from Cork County Council.

The Department of Housing is funding the construction of the new development, while the tenants, who must be over 55 will be drawn from Cork County Council’s housing list.

“The idea of having the event in Bandon Town Hall was to give the people of the town an idea of what we are proposing. There was a steady stream of people coming in all day and the reaction from people has been very positive.”

The proposed development comprises 25 apartments on three levels. The plans include the retention of the Millbrook building – which will have five apartments – while a new three-storey building will be constructed to the west of the existing building with a smaller new building on the east side.

The lower area of the site will provide car parking and landscaped areas, while new pedestrian access points to both Chapel Street and the New Road are planned.

Jerry said they hope to apply for planning with the next six weeks and if successful construction tenders will be issued by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

He also acknowledges the hard work of the St Michael’s Management Board and staff in getting the Millbrook project to this current stage,

He added the redevelopment of St Michaels at Weir Street/ South Main Street is in its final stages of construction and they hope to relocate back there in December.

The new project will contain six apartments, a new community hall as well as refurbished offices.

Since construction began on the project, St Michael’s Centre has been operating out of Bandon Town Hall, something which they are very grateful for.

“We want to thank the people in Bandon Town Hall including Des Prendergast for accommodating while the works were being carried out. We look forward to moving back and we won’t be that far

away either.”