U2 bassist Adam celebrates a beautiful day after permission granted to build mansion in Kinsale

U2 bassist Adam Clayton has got the green light to transform a derelict farm near Kinsale into his retirement mansion by Cork County Council, with 14 conditions attached.

During the application process the submitted planning documents described the site at Ringfinnan, southwest of Kinsale, as “an ideal place to create his retirement

home”.

The council’s planning office noted that the proposed mansion and associated works were in line with the development pattern in the area and would not seriously injure the amenities.

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The conditions imposed were of a standard kind and included installing protective fencing around the site prior to works commencing, clearing any hazardous or contaminated waste materials during construction, and providing full visibility for 80m on either side of the entrance.

Other conditions were also put in place, such as restricting the cutting or removal of trees and hedgerows between the March 1 and August 31, and mitigation measures must be followed to comply with the Ecological Impact Assessment.

The works will see the demolition of a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings to make way for a replacement building with a footprint of 795sqm.

The expansive seven-bedroom home will be kitted out with a gym, a health spa, a games room, several kitchen and dining areas, and an underground car park for good measure.

Five wind turbines and 50 solar panels are part of the approved plans, as well as a proposed access road to the mansion from the L7302.

The site is across the Duggan Bridge and next to the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance that commemorates New York firefighters.