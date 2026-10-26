Crash caused by deer left Cork woman in hospital for fortnight

A WOMAN spent “the bones of two weeks in hospital” following a crash caused by deer on the road, a meeting heard this week.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said a couple from West Cork had been travelling to Dingle for a concert when a deer jumped out onto the road, causing an accident that left the woman in hospital for two weeks, while the man had to spend a number of days under medical supervision.

He added that the couple had to be cut out of the car because the damage to the vehicle was so extensive.

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Cllr Collins raised the matter at a meeting of the Western Division, where he asked the council to write to the National Parks and Wildlife Services about the issue of increased incidents of road traffic accidents involving deer.

Cllr George Gill (FF) supported the proposal and added that deer activity is no longer contained to certain pockets. He said he was driving when he heard about the couple’s accident, and a deer then jumped out in front of him too.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) echoed Cllr Gill’s sentiments, noting it used to only be a few locations where drivers had to be vigilant, but now it’s everywhere.

He said the issue has been getting worse in recent years and warned: “We can’t wait until someone dies to do something about it.”

Earlier at the meeting Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) asked Cork County Council to erect signs on the New Court bend on the N71 to warn road users of deer activity.

She said she received a number of calls asking for their installation due to a high volume of sightings and incidents at that location.

The request received significant support from councillors with some pointing out that most areas could use signs to the same effect these days.

According to the Irish Deer Commission there is another two weeks of the deer mating season, ending in early November.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.