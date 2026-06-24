FARM CLASSICS: Three horse race to break speeds of 500hp saw New Holland move ahead

Similar to other manufactures in the early 90’s, New Holland had taken its self-propelled harvester design to its limits with the 400hp 2405, which could trace its roots back over 15 years to the 2100.

What followed was a three horse race by New Holland, John Deere and Claas in the sprint to break the 500hp mark. What followed was the release of almost completely harvesters by the three powerhouses of self-propelled forage harvesting.

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The ‘05’ harvesters were replaced by the FX range in 1995.

The FX series harvester comprised of three models- FX300, FX375 and FX450 – the model donating the harvester horsepower.

Manufactured in Zedelgem, Belgium, dedicated to forage and combine harvester production, the FX series had a domineering stance over the outgoing 05 series.

The initial FX series are easily identified their black ridge line bonnet.

The FX models employs an Iveco engine, turbocharged and intercooled to produced 375hp on the FX375.

The cooling system is mounted ahead of the engine, with a rotary screen on each side of the harvester, cleaned of dust by a brush.

While other manufacturers rely more on belts and pulleys, the New Holland driveline is shaft heavy with the blower directly driven by a drive shaft, with a spin off gearbox going to the header for the pickup reel.

The main engine pulley belt is again attached to a long driveshaft going to the chopping cylinder which is 76cm wide – market leading with JD at 66cm and Claas at 75cm– and uses 12 full knives.

Interestingly, the gearbox for the chopping cylinder is water-cooled, while the four feed rollers are hydraulically driven.

The FX harvester is known for its serious appetite for grass and its outstanding blowing ability.

It is also somewhat infamous for electrical gremlins, and for also self-igniting when dust and dry grass accumulate around the blower.

The Discovery Cab is akin to the New Holland combine harvesters of the same era.

The angular cab of the 05 series was replaced with curved glass accounting for 210 degrees of visibility. J

ust as impressive is the complete absence of levers replaced with a solitary joystick controlling all main harvester functions as well as hydrostatic drive.

Furthermore, the pillar mounted InfoView monitor provides constant digital feedback to the operator, on the entire harvesting process engine, performance, service, calibration and metal detection.

The FX range was updated after only 3 years in 1998 to the FX28, FX38 and FX58 with the FX48 and FX60 joining the line-up in 2001. If you are operating an FX harvester, please get in touch!

Contact Peter at psob1987@gmail.com or see Instagram @flashphotoscork