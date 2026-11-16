Councillors call for stem cell transplant unit in CUH reinstated CUH

IN support of Cork County Council’s recent calls for the reinstatement of a stem cell transplant unit in Cork University Hospital (CUH), members of the Regional Health Forum South West and Cork City Council have agreed to write to the Taoiseach and Minister for Health.

The specialist cancer treatment facility in CUH was closed almost 20 years ago, forcing patients in need of the service to travel to St James’ Hospital in Dublin or University Hospital Galway for treatment.

These hospital stays can last for up to a month at times, with the distance from home causing stress on families in West Cork and the wider South West region.

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Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) raised the issue at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum South West last week.

She said she had highlighted the situation at a meeting in March and had received a positive response.

However, she said patient advocates are becoming concerned the facility isn’t a priority for the HSE, after it was revealed that it is ninth of the HSE’s development list and not on the current Capital Plan.

Cllr Bambury added that her family had to deal with the loss of a young child to cancer, with every family feeling the effects of it at some point.

“Patients can’t afford a decade of waiting,” she said, adding that the centralisation of healthcare in Dublin was creating an unfair burden on families in Cork.

Chair of the forum, Cork City Cllr Peter Horgan (Lab), agreed that a facility was needed to serve the South West region, saying he had travelled the road from Cork to Crumlin many times last year with his son.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said all 55 elected members of Cork County Council supported a motion to seek a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill after being joined by patient advocates and consultants from CUH in County Hall recently.

He asked that the Health Forum and the City Council do the same to support the proposal, adding that the meeting should have delegates from the Health Forum, Cork County Council, Cork City Council and Kerry County Council because the unit is a regional issue.

Priscilla Lynch, integrated health area manager Cork South and West, explained that stem cell collections in CUH ceased in 2008, following the introduction of an EU directive which sets the compliance standards for facilities carrying out cell processing.

She said that “from an HSE South perspective we want to deliver care closer to Cork” but explained there were multiple competing capital programmes in the region.

Ms Lynch said HSE South West is considering proposals for a Stem Cell Tissue Establishment and Advanced Cellular Therapies Unit at CUH and “while the project is not included in the current approved HSE Capital Plan it remains under consideration through the established capital planning and approval processes”.

However she said the facility “remains a potential strategic priority for the future development of cancer and haematology services in the region”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.