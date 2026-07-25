Sullane, Drinagh and Lyre win Schoolgirls Challenge Cups

SULLANE, Dunmanway Town and Lyre Rovers celebrated SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final triumphs over the past fortnight.

Sullane took on Drinagh Rangers in this season’s SuperValu U16 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup decider at MTU Cork.

A scoreless opening half, amid humid conditions, saw few clear-cut chances created apart from a Drinagh penalty that rebounded off the crossbar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sullane improved in the second period and went 1-0 up through a converted Eithne Leahy spot-kick.

Aisling Kelleher made sure of Sullane’s victory with her team’s second and match-clinching strike shortly after. The winners’ Naomi Scannell was voted player of the match.

Sullane: L Scannell, E Carey, K O’Donnell, G Lynch, N Scannell, S Cronin, E Ní Laocha, A Kelleher, K Dineen (captain), Í McCarthy, A Scanlon.

Subs: D O’Donoghue, S Delahunty, M Lynch, F O’Sullivan.

Drinagh Rangers: E Fitzpatrick, E Limerick, K O’Sullivan, S Scarlett, K McCarthy, M Campbell, S Buttimer, E Buttimer, N Daly, L Young, R O’Donovan (captain).

Subs: M Hegarty, A Young, K McCarthy, H Collins.

Referee: Colin Clancy.

***

Goals in either half secured Dunmanway Town the SuperValu U15 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup trophy at the expense of Clonakilty AFC following a cracking final at a sun-kissed MTU Cork.

Town opened the scoring when Cadhla McCarthy set up Kiera Kelly to fire home after 14 minutes. Clonakilty drew level when Jane Walsh connected with a Maria Walsh pass to make it 1-1 at the interval.

Extra-time looked nailed on until Dunmanway’s Cadhla McCarthy, voted Player of the Match, netted a sublime winner three minutes from the end.

Dunmanway Town: S Duggan, M O’Brien, L Duggan, J Crowley, J Harrington, C McCarthy (captain), T Crowley, K Kelly, E Hayes, L Mawe Downey, N Sweetnam.

Subs: R White, M Coughlan, L McSweeney, N Crowley, F O’Sullivan, R O’Leary, A McCarthy, S Mawe Downey, C Collins.

Clonakilty AFC: E Kennefick, S Browne, A O’Brien, Z Anglin, R Scott, A Deiseach, A Rice (captain), M Walsh, É Pattwell, J Walsh, A Rohan.

Subs: M Foley, E Deasy, A Walsh.

Referee: Anne Marie Murphy.

***

MTU Cork was also the venue for last weekend’s SuperValu U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup decider.

Amid intense heat, Dunmanway Town and Lyre Rovers couldn’t be separated after extra-time. A 0-0 draw resulted in a penalty shootout.

It was Lyre who held their nerve to win 3-2 on spot-kicks after three of Dunmanway’s efforts came back off the woodwork. Despite the loss, Town’s Natalie Crowley was voted the player of the match.

Lyre Rovers: H Buttimer, S Walsh, B Jordan, I Murphy, L Buttimer (captain), L Deasy, S O’Flaherty, A O’Leary, A O’Sullivan, E Collins, G O’Sullivan.

Subs: M O’Driscoll, L Hurley, M Said O’Driscoll, A Murphy, J Vos, L Ryan, K O’Flynn, A McCabe.

Dunmanway Town: R White, M O’Brien, C O’Farrell, N Crowley, R O’Leary, S Mawe Downey, E Hayes, A McCarthy (captain), F O’Sullivan, A Healy, C Collins.

Subs: L Hurley, A Coughlan.

Referee: Martin Coakley.