PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ten footballers who can light up the Carbery Junior A Football Championship

MATTHEW HURLEY profiles ten players who could make an impact in the Carbery junior football championships

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OLAN O’DONOVAN

Just 21 years old, Olan is the Barryroe football captain, a nod to his talent and leadership. He is also a Carbery senior forward. Also, he scored 1-20 in Barryroe’s 2025 championship season, as his cousin Ryan chipped in with 0-21. Olan’s U21 showings in Ibane Gaels’ journey to the 2025 county final highlighted he is a player for the present and the future.

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OLAN CORCORAN

A former Cork minor and U20 player, the St Mary’s attacker took his promise into Sigerson Cup football earlier this year, scoring 1-6 for UCC as they made it to the final. For Mary’s, Corcoran is a key man. He hit 0-17, 0-10 from play, in the 2025 junior A football championship and that was during a season where he picked up an injury in the group stage.

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CATHAL McCARTHY

Called up to the Cork U20 panel and named a starter at centre-back, it’s hard to believe that the St Colum’s teenager was only a minor last year. He captained the Rebels U17 side in 2025 and started all of Cork’s U20 games in the Munster championship in 2026, playing every minute. A rock-solid defender, McCarthy has a calming influence on those around him.

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JERRY O’LEARY

Another Cork minor from 2025 promoted straight to the U20 squad, the Ballinascarthy player has also starred for Clonakilty Community College. He started at wing forward for Clon’s Simcox Cup victory over Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig last December and was playing in defence during their Corn Uí Mhuirí campaign. He was an unused sub for Cork’s U20 Munster matches against Clare and Waterford.

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SEÁN WHELTON

The St James’ forward was outstanding in the Simcox Cup final for Clonakilty Community College, hitting 0-11, including three two-pointers. He was also on Cork minor and U20 panels in recent years, becoming the first James player to make it onto a Cork underage panel. With Carbery star Aaron Hayes also amongst their forward line, St James have a strong attack.

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LUKE SHORTEN

It’s never easy coming into a team to replace an inter-county team’s top player. Well, that’s what Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s Shorten did this year after replacing the injured Dara Sheedy for the Cork U20s. He scored 0-3 against Waterford before making a cameo appearance against Kerry in the final. For Caheragh, he is already one of their star players after hitting 1-14 in the 2025 championship. Shorten also starred for their U21s, including in the U21C quarter-final against Kilbrittain.

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LUKE GRIFFIN

Most know him as a vital cog in Kilbrittain’s All-Ireland junior hurling success, and Griffin is also a good footballer. In the club’s recent Carbery U21C quarter-final against Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Griffin struck 1-6. Having played football for Clonakilty for a short stint, he is back playing both codes for his home club.

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OISÍN HARRINGTON

While minor inter-county stars Rory Twohig and Howard O’Donovan are too young this year, Harrington is one Kilmeen player who can line out for the Super Blues. An attack-minded wing-back, he scored 0-2 for Clonakilty Community College in the Corn Uí Mhuiri and orchestrated key attacks. He was on the Cork minor starting team in 2024.

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MATTHEW SHEEHAN

A midfielder for the Carbery footballers, the Goleen man is highly-rated. His aerial presence and ball-winning ability are key assets for the Mizen club. They reached the quarter-finals in their first season after promotion.

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ROBBIE McQUEEN

A star for Clann na nGael in their county confined junior B success, the Drinagh Rangers soccer star has shown his quality on the GAA field. McQueen was the club’s joint-top scorer in the confined championship with 1-22, 0-14 from play.