Bay Rovers and Riverside Athletic maintain U12 West Cork Schoolgirls Premier challenge 

RIVERSIDE Athletic’s Moya Hennessy, Bay Rovers’ Gracie McCarthy and Clonakilty AFC’s Catherine Foley were amongst the goals in the latest round of SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 Schoolgirls Premier fixtures.

A Gracie McCarthy hat-trick helped Bay Rovers defeat Beara United 3-1 in the SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Premier League. Ashlinn Lowney scored Beara’s solitary reply.

Elsewhere, Riverside Athletic moved into third place following a convincing win over Clonakilty AFC Greens. Moya Hennessy scored all five goals in a 5-0 Riverside victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty AFC Red’s league clash ended 4-2 to the visitors at the Meadows. Catherine Foley (two), Isabel Field and Grace Malone efforts earned Clonakilty’s first three points of the campaign.

Chloe O’Farrell (two), Sophie Duggan and Fia O’Sullivan goals earned Dunmanway Town a 4-0 victory, their first of the season, over Castlelack in the SuperValu U13 Schoolgirls Premier League.

Bay Rovers and Clonakilty AFC drew 2-2 in the SuperValu U16 Schoolgirls Premier League in Kealkill last Monday evening. Tess Hurley and Issy Ross scored for Bay while Alex O’Brien was amongst the goals for Clon.

***

SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Championship leaders Bay Rovers proved too strong for Lyre Rovers. A 5-0 victory was attained thanks to Rory Murnane (two), Johnny Russell (two) and Morgan Coleman efforts.

Sullane also hit five in their 5-0 success away to Bunratty United in SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One.

Ardfield maintained their pursuit of SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters Clonakilty AFC City with a 5-1 defeat of Lyre Rovers at the Showgrounds. Colin Ronan (three), Lucas Meregali and Leo Pezza efforts wrapped up the points with Cian Coakley replying for Lyre.

Clonakilty AFC City travelled to Brinny for a U13 Schoolboys Premier meeting with Castlelack Athletic and maintained top spot courtesy of a 3-2 win. Cian O’Shea (two) scored for Castlelack but Sean Kennedy’s hat-trick maintained Clon’s perfect league record.

In the SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Championship, Nathan Paul Deane (two), Tadhg Kinsella, Rory Hicks and Alex Draper strikes cemented Drinagh Diamonds’ 5-3 success at home to Riverside Athletic. Dylan O’Brien and Euan Buttimer scored for the visitors.

Drinagh Dynamos joined Clonakilty AFC United in a share of SuperValu U13 League One’s lead following a 6-1 win at Canon Crowley Park. Darragh Hennessy scored United’s lone goal in a fixture Charlie Beamish (two), Liam O’Neill, Kerry Yeboah Tamea and Luka Perry Clarke efforts earned Dynamos the points.

***

Riverside won 8-4 at Ollie McCarthy Park, their first SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier League victory of the season, thanks to Fionn Daly’s hat-trick. Sean Hurley (two), Eoghan Foley, Taylor McCarthy and Keelan Browne were also on Athletic’s scoresheet. Alex Ring (two), David Hourihane and Cian Lynch netted Skibb’s goals.

Drinagh Rangers proved too strong for Togher Celtic, running out convincing winners at Canon Crowley Park.

Hugh McCarthy and Rory Hurley each netted hat-tricks with Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller and Charlie Daly also scoring to send Rangers into fourth place.

Beara United registered their second U15 Schoolboys Premier League win courtesy of a 5-4 success at home to Ardfield. Danny Orpen (two), Henrikas Dabrys (two) and Aidan O’Sullivan were on target for the Castletownbere side. Ronan Dunne was amongst Ardfield’s scorers.

***

Bunratty United and Clonakilty AFC produced a SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Premier League classic at Town Park.

It finished 5-4 in Clonakilty’s favour thanks to Logan Leahy, Ciarán Harrington, Aedhan Guiblin, Luke O’Regan and Ben Harrington goals. Bunratty’s goals were provided by Volodymyr Deidei (two), Max O’Reilly and Donagh Griffin.