Éire Óg enjoy winning start in Muskerry JAFC

THE Ross Oil Mid Cork Junior A Football Championship has commenced and this weekend there will be five more games decided to complete round one.

BY BRENDAN KENNEALLY

There are 12 teams in the championship, organised into three groups of four teams each, with two teams to qualify from each group.

In Group 1, Aghinagh play Donoughmore at Coachford on Friday, 24th, while Ballinora take on Kilmurry at Ovens on Monday, 27th, at 7pm. In Group 2, it’s Ballincollig v Grenagh at Blarney on Saturday, at 7.30pm, and earlier that day Dripsey face Clondrohid at Rusheen (4pm).

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Moving to Group 3, Éire Óg got the better of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, 2-14 to 0-6, in their opener. Also, Kilmichael play Naomh Abán this Sunday, 26th, at Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh (7pm).

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Éire Óg 2-14

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 0-6

The opening game in the Mid Cork junior football championship was played in very warm conditions at Carrigadrohid on Saturday afternoon when the Éire Óg second team got the better of their counterparts from Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

The Ovens men had the opening score of the championship when Daniel Goulding, All-Ireland medal winner with Cork in 2010, scored in the very first minute. The winners dominated the play all through.

Wing back Diarmuid Dineen palmed home an Eoin O’Shea centre in the fifth minute, a move initiated by the evergreen Goulding. A further point from centre forward Eoin O’Shea was followed by two more from Dineen, the defender revelling in his attacking role.

The score stood at 1-4 to 0-1 when Béal Átha sharpshooter Luke MacTomáis pointed a free for the Gaeltacht side at the end of the first quarter.

Éire Óg looked the stronger side and they remained in control up to the half-time break even though Béal Átha showed improvement. Éire Óg added five more points to their tally – Cathal Kirwin with two from frees and another from play, Goulding and Brian Hurley tacking on a point apiece.

Luke MacTomáis from a free and Brian Ó Duinnín kicked points for the Gaeltacht men, who were 1-9 to 0-3 adrift at the much-welcomed break, the high temperatures challenging for players and spectators alike.

Béal Átha needed a good start to the second half to get back in contention but instead it was the eastern side that continued to dominate with three points in succession effectively settling any uncertainty remaining about the outcome – Daniel Goulding had two of these, Colm Quigley the third,

When Brian Hurley took a perfect pass from Cathal Kirwin to fire home an Éire Óg goal in the 41st minute, the score stood at 2-12 to 0-3, and the winners had the luxury of withdrawing their All-Ireland winning star.

Tim Ó Laoghaire and Barra and Cillian Ó Duinnín had Béal Átha points before the dawn of the final quarter, both sides introduced substitutes to the relief of the respective squads. In the final minutes Seán Hurley had a brace for the Éire Óg men.

Kilmichael and the Naomh Abán second team are the other two teams in this group with the top two teams advancing.

Scorers

Éire Óg: D Dineen 1-2; B Hurley 1-1; D Goulding 0-4 (1f); C Kirwin 0-3 (2f); S Hurley 0-2; E O’Shea, C Quigley (f) 0-1 each.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: L MacTomáis 0-2 (1f); T Ó Laoghaire, Brian Ó Duinnín, Barra Ó Duinnín, C Ó Duinnín 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: Eoin Kelleher; Adam McCarthy, John Kelleher, Matt Brady; Diarmuid Dineen, Mark Kelleher, David Kirwan; Kevin Beechinor, Donncha Kelly; Eoin O’Shea, Eoin O’Shea, Cathal Kirwan; Daniel Goulding, Colm Quigley, Brian Hurley.

Subs: Seán Hurley, Jack Murphy, Ethan Hyde, Oisín McLaughlin, David Casey.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Cillian Ó Briain; Nollaig Ó Laoire, Donal Ó Súilleabháin, Éanna Ó Céilleachair; Aaron Ó Tuama, Ciarán Ó Núnáin, Gearóid Ó Loinsigh; Colmán Ó Tuama, Donncadh Ó Tuama; Luke MacTomáis, Tadg Ó Laoghaire, Jack Ó hUrdail; Barra Ó Duinnín, Cillian Ó Duinnín, Brian Ó Duinnín.

Subs: Shane Ó Críod, Eoin Ó Riordáin, Eoin Ó Muineacháin.

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).