CARBERY JBFC PREVIEWS: Clann na nGael's clash with Muintir Bhaire stands out on opening weekend

MATTHEW HURLEY takes a look at the opening games in the Carbery JBFC

Gabriel Rangers v St James,

JBFC, Saturday (Aughaville, 4pm)

According to league rankings, St James’ second string are the best team in the junior B championship having finished sixth in Division 2 of the Carbery league. However, as many would say, league is different to championship. Gabriel Rangers finished fourth in Division 3A.

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Clann na nGael v Muintir Bhaire,

JBFC, Saturday (Ballydehob, 7.30pm)

The only two club first teams in the junior B championship, both will be desperate for Carbery glory. Clann na nGael are already promoted to junior A following their confined county victory but doing the double over Muintir Bhaire this season would be a great start for Mike O’Brien’s team.

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Ilen Rovers v O’Donovan Rossa,

JBFC, Monday (Aughaville, 7.30pm)

Two sides that competed in Division 3B of the Carbery league, Skibb finished second in the table while Ilen Rovers finished sixth, the lowest league placing out of any junior B side.

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Dohenys v Bantry Blues,

JBFC, Monday (Kealkill, 7.30pm)

The two Division 3A Carbery league finalists clash again. In the decider, Dohenys won 2-9 to 1-10 but Bantry won topped the table in the regular league. This game should be close.

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Bandon v Clonakilty,

JBFC, Monday (Ballinascarthy, 7.30pm)

Clonakilty will be favorites here having competed in Division 2 of the Carbery league this year and at junior A championship level as recently as 2024. Bandon finished third in Division 3B.