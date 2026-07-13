Timoleague Harvest Festival to open in style

This year’s Timoleague Harvest Festival will begin in style with a Catwalk Extravaganza event on opening night (August 7th) at the Clonakilty Agricultural College with the proceeds being donated towards two worthy causes - Cancer Connect and Timoleague Community.

Sixteen years ago, TV personality Kathryn Thomas hosted a fashion event that was one of the highlights of the popular community festival, the event was held at the festival marquee in the village.

In 2017, another popular RTE broadcaster Brendan Courtney hosted the Timoleague Fashion Event in memory of Audrey Carey O’Sullivan with proceeds raised for charity.

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Post-Covid, the format of the festival has changed and in recent times, there’s been a demand for the return of a similar event.

Organisers have promised an evening of fashion, style and beauty to make a statement start to the 2026 festival programme on Friday 7th August next. Colette O’Sullivan told The Southern Star, ‘The event was always hugely popular and while there’s longer a marquee and as such we didn’t have a venue, the opportunity arose to stage the event at the Clonakilty Agricultural College in Darrara.’

She continued, ‘It’s perfect really and we have no doubt that our MC this time around, the fabulous Siobhan O Mahony, popular Event Host and Makeup Artist, will make the evening a fun packed, relaxing and entertaining experience for everyone.’

Outlining the details of the Catwalk Extravaganza she concluded, ‘It will feature a cheese and wine reception, an exciting array of trade stalls, catwalk showcasing local retailers new season fashions and valuable tips on glamour and style hacks from the professionals.’

Patrons area advised to book their tickets (€35 per person) that are now available from Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/style-extravaganza-evening-tickets-1992990721899?aff=ebdssbdestsearch)