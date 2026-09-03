Barry Bros in Skibbereen bought by Drinagh Co-op

Business set to change hands in second week of October.

BARRY Bros Building Supply Store in Skibbereen is set to continue trading after it was sold to its neighbour Drinagh Co-op.

It is a significant acquisition for the multi-purpose co-operative, which was established in 1923, and reported an annual turnover of €215m in 2025, and has 15 retail outlets.

Speaking on behalf of the board of Drinagh Co-op, its CEO Seamus Daly thanked the Barry family for providing the opportunity to expand.

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‘Operating as a builders’ provider and hardware merchant from its premises on Townshend Street, Skibbereen, Barry Bros has made a significant and lasting contribution, not only to the town, but also to the wider business community throughout West Cork,’ he said.

‘For almost 50 years, the Barry family has successfully grown and developed the business in response to the evolving needs of its customers.’

Mr Daly told The Southern Star: ‘Drinagh intends to build on this strong tradition of development and growth, ensuring that the business continues to meet the needs of its customers and the wider community well into the future.’

He also welcomed the staff of Barry Bros to the Drinagh team adding: ‘Their experience and expertise will be invaluable to the continued success of the business. We look forward to welcoming and serving the customers of Barry Bros, while maintaining the high standard of service and care they have come to know and expect.’

Drinagh Co-op employs more than 300 people in West Cork and has more than 2,000 shareholders. As a supplier to Carbery, the co-operative collects 212m litres of milk annually from over 520 suppliers, and its dairy products are distributed worldwide.

On behalf of the Barry family, Eithne Barry confirmed: ‘Our last day as the owners of Barry Bros is Friday October 9th.

Drinagh Co-op will become the owners the following day.

‘We wish the incoming team the very best for the future. We will do everything we can to ensure a smooth transition for our customers and suppliers.’

Following David Barry’s untimely passing in 2022, Eithne said: ‘It was our honour, as a family, to keep his doors open on Townshend Street, but the time has now come to pass the business into trusted local hands for its next chapter.

‘We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our long-standing team for their years of dedication, expertise and camaraderie.

‘They are and will continue to be the backbone of this business. To our loyal customers, suppliers and the wider community,’ Eithne said: ‘Thank you for your continuous custom, trust, and kindness over the years.’

Barry Bros was where tradespeople and homeowners went for everything from an anchor to a nail.