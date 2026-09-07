Talented sisters transform Trá Lahan beach with vibrant mural

SISTERS Liz Fenner and Anne Byrne have transformed a public amenity building at Trá Lahan beach just outside Castletownbere by painting a vibrant maritime themed mural.

They were asked by the Castletownbere Tidy Towns Group to paint the public toilet building at the beach and a wall leading down to it in a bid to brighten up the area. Liz said they were delighted to undertake the work.

‘We like a challenge and when the Tidy Towns Group asked us to paint some murals at Trá Lahan, they said we had a free rein to come up with a design so we decided on a seaside and maritime theme,’ she said.

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Their brightly coloured mural features a variety of marine wildlife including seahorses, fish, seals and an octopus, whilst the men’s and ladie’s toilets feature figures clad in brightly coloured beach wear.

Liz and Anne said they have no formal art training, but several local organisations and groups have enlisted the talented sisters to brighten up areas around the town which includes a mural on the wall of Castletownbere National school.

The sisters, who have 13 children between them, said the project at Trá Lahan took them most of July to complete, fitting it in around their own busy lives.

‘We’d work on the painting for about three hours every day, and then go home to feed our families and all our animals,’ explained Liz.

The Tidy Towns group said the artwork has made a huge local impact in uplifting the area for both young and old to enjoy.

They wrote on Facebook: ‘Trá Lahan is a much used space which is used all year around by the people of Castletownbere and by visitors to the area. A place where lifelong memories are made.

‘It holds a special place in the hearts of so many people and as a community we are so very lucky to have this lovely strand so close to town. Liz and Anne are generously giving countless hours to brighten up this area for us all to enjoy.’