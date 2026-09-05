Head coach David Hall hails West Cork Academy response in glamour clash with Liverpool

THE West Cork Academy capped off a memorable trip to English Premier League giants Liverpool FC with an encouraging display against the Merseyside club’s Academy on Friday.

A full-strength Liverpool Academy side proved too strong, running out deserving winners against a West Cork Academy U12/U13 schoolboys selection at the host’s Kirkby Academy facility in Liverpool.

As expected, the Premier League club’s early intensity and pressing set the tone for a high-quality encounter. Liverpool dominated the opening stages, closing space quickly and forcing West Cork into hurried decisions.

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The Reds’ movement, technical quality and clinical finishing gave them a firm grip on proceedings.

West Cork settled after a difficult start. The visitors created several chances that forced the Liverpool goalkeeper into some excellent saves, particularly from Ardfield’s Colin Ronan.

At the opposite end, Isabella Santos made a string of important saves while Gearóid Linehan, Paddy Hegarty and Eoin Healy defended superbly throughout.

Charlie Beamish, Caolan Cleary and Sonny Crowley also impressed and West Cork’s persistence was rewarded with two late goals. Jimmy McDonagh (Skibbereen) and Gavin Kerr (Castlelack) each found the net as the visitors finished strongly.

‘The 6-2 final score reflected Liverpool’s greater efficiency in front of goal,’ West Cork Academy head coach David Hall said.

‘West Cork can take plenty from the way they responded to a difficult opening period, adapted to the intensity and continued to play with courage against elite opposition.’

West Cork Academy Schoolboys U12/U13 squad: Chris Moynihan (Castlelack), Colin Ronan (Ardfield), Isabella Santos (Castlelack), Paddy Hegarty (Bay Rovers), Rohan Santos (Castlelack), Edward Kingston (Dunmanway Town), Caolan Cleary (Bunratty United, captain), Charlie Beamish (Drinagh Rangers), Ciaran O’Farrell (Dunmanway Town), Eoghan O’Driscoll (Lyre Rovers), Eoin Healy (Dunmanway Town), Gavin Kerr (Castlelack), Gearóid Linehan (Castlelack), Iarlaith Rohan (Clonakilty AFC), James McDonagh (Skibbereen), Morgan Coleman (Bay Rovers), Nicholas Lynch (Castlelack), Rory Harrison (Clonakilty AFC), Rory Murnane (Bay Rovers), Seán Hamilton (Drinagh Rangers), Sonny Crowley (Lyre Rovers), Michael Sullivan (Beara United).