Castlelack and Skibbereen Celtic win West Cork cup and league trophies

CASTLELACK U16 and Skibbereen Celtic U13 claimed SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s Schoolboys Challenge Cup and Championship trophies.

U16 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters Castlelack have secured the first half of a potential league and cup double.

Oran Keohane opened the scoring after five minutes in the cup final with Drinagh Rangers in Lyre. Drinagh drew level courtesy of Hugh McCarthy’s converted penalty. The next goal would prove crucial and Oran Keohane netted it, ensuring Castlelack edged a tight half 2-1.

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The second period began with the Brinny club extending their advantage. Eoin Murphy curled home two free-kicks to push his side 4-1 clear. Andrew Langford also netted to complete Castlelack’s 5-1 cup final success. The Brinny side’s Oran Keohane took home the Man of the Match award.

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Skibbereen Celtic had already secured the U13 Schoolboys Championship League before losing for the first time away to Drinagh Diamonds.

Aaron Donoghue was Skibbereen’s lone scorer. Ian Fitzgerald, Tadhg Kinsella, Oran Brady Keane, Rory Hicks, Rory Fairbrother and Darragh Murphy efforts sealed the Diamonds’ runners-up spot in the division. The day belonged to Drinagh but the title is Skibbereen Celtic’s.

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Katelyn Ponton and Alice O’Sullivan goals earned Lyre Rovers a 2-1 U15 Schoolgirls Premier League victory at home to Beara United. Ashlinn Lowney replied for the visitors. That win moved Rovers a point clear of Dunmanway Town at the top of the table.

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Ross McSweeney’s goal wasn’t enough to prevent a Bunratty United U12 Schoolboys Championship 2-1 loss at home to Beara United. Andy O’Sullivan’s brace earned United their second win of the campaign.

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Victory at home to Kilmichael Rovers helped Lyre Rovers cut Clonakilty AFC City’s lead to six points atop the U13 Schoolboys Premier League.

Matthew Woods’ hat-trick, Padraig O’Donovan’s brace plus additional Zachary Walsh and James Crowley efforts sealed Lyre’s 7-2 win. Darragh Giltinan was one of Kilmichael’s scorers.

A 6-2 triumph at home to Drinagh Dynamos has maintained Clonakilty AFC United’s lead of U13 Schoolboys League One.

Kerry Yeboah Tamea netted twice for Dynamos but Aidan O’Sullivan (two), Kgotso Keith Mazibeli (two), Rhys Finn and Darragh Morley efforts won it for the leaders.

Castlelack United remain hot on Clonakilty’s heels thanks to a 4-1 victory over Beara United in Brinny. Luke Browne scored for the visitors in a game Gavin Kerr (two), Oscar Carey and Cormac Evans were on target for Castlelack.

Noah Kingston’s lone strike earned Riverside Athletic a 1-0 win at home to Dunmanway Town in the U13 Schoolboys Championship.

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Dunmanway Town joined Clonakilty AFC Reds at the top of the U14 Schoolboys Premier League lead following a 3-1 defeat of Ardfield. Tristan Hayes (two) and Danny Carroll netted for the winners with Finn Murray, Ardfield's lone scorer.

Bunratty United recorded their first U14 Schoolboys Championship win at home to Sullane. Seamus Mulligan, Aidan O’Driscoll, Eddie Bennett, Joe Bennett and Conor Keohane scored for Bunratty with Conor Kelleher (two) replying.

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Lyre Rovers are two points clear of Castlelack following the latest round of U15 Schoolboys Premier League fixtures.

Castlelack closed the gap thanks to a 5-2 win away to Riverside Athletic. Conor Keohane and Fionn Daly netted Athletic’s goals. Jack Allen, Sean Evans, Liam Verling, Declan Kerr and Daniel O’Regan strikes maintained Castlelack’s title challenge.

Drinagh Rangers consolidated third position following a 2-0 defeat of Beara United. Kingsley Crosbie Osagie and Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller scored. In the same division, Clonakilty AFC overcame Beara United 3-0.

The goals kept flowing as Skibbereen Dynamos edged Ardfield 3-2 at the Showgrounds. Dumebi Ogwudiegwu and Ronan Dunne scored for Ardfield. Finn Ryan (two) and Yevhenii Dubyk goals earned Dynamos all three points.

Togher Celtic and Skibbereen Celtic produced a thrilling 3-3 draw in Togher. Jack McCarthy, Jack Buttimer and Ryan Brickley were on Togher’s scoresheet. Ben Twohig, and David Hourihane were amongst Celtic’s scorers.

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Patrick Biffen and Eoghan Hickey goals earned Bay Rovers a 2-1 win over Togher Celtic in the U16 Schoolboys Premier League. Aaron Hurley replied for Celtic.

Rovers followed up that victory with an equally impressive result at home to Bunratty United. Eoghan Hickey, Owen Myler and Jack Kingston were amongst the goals in Rovers’ 6-2 triumph. Those outcomes solidified the Kealkill club’s position in second place behind leaders Castlelack.