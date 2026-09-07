Tidy Towns volunteers hit out at vandalism which has decimated its tight budget

PERSISTENT acts of mindless vandalism in Skibbereen have been reported to An Garda Síochána.

Four floral arrangements, worth €400, on the railings of Kennedy Bridge near the West Cork Hotel were destroyed last Saturday night.

A previous act of vandalism saw the contents of the same containers thrown into the River Ilen, representing another €400 loss to the voluntary group.

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Trees lining the flood relief walls in the town centre car park were repeatedly broken beyond recovery in recent years, while another public planting scheme at the Schull Road roundabout was destroyed by vandals last year.

The impressive display, funded by Cork County Council, was unsalvageable after thugs ripped young plants out by the root and threw them around the road.

Just last month, a large three-tier planter near the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre was destroyed, representing €300 worth of damage.

One volunteer in Skibbereen, who asked not to be named, said she cannot understand how anyone could senselessly and repeatedly cause such damage.

She said having to replace and replant different areas impacts the morale of volunteers. ‘It is soul-destroying,’ she stated.

Francis Hunt and John Hamilton, long-serving members of Skibbereen’s Tidy Towns committee, confirmed that CCTV footage is being inspected in the hope of catching the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, it is hoped that other cameras throughout the town will also assist in apprehending those responsible for breaking two shopfront windows at two businesses in North Street.

As Tidy Towns PRO, Francis Hunt said the latest damage was done to planters containing petunias, salvias, begonias and bidens that were still in full bloom, having been planted in early June and maintained over the summer by volunteers.

‘For the small number of volunteers who go out every week this is very disheartening,’ he said. ‘This is likely to have a bearing on our planting programme next year because we can’t afford such wastage. Our budget is very tight. We spend about €6,000 each year, so these setbacks represent a significant loss.’

The response online has been predictably upset and angry. One woman said: ‘This is just heart-breaking. All that hard work and the beautiful flowers destroyed.’

Another wrote: ‘I can’t believe someone would do this, it is so upsetting.’ Someone else commented on floral arrangements being cut back because there isn’t the manpower to protect or fix damaged planting schemes.

On a positive note, John Hamilton said: ‘When we are out doing maintenance on Tuesday nights we constantly meet people who appreciate the work we do, and how good the town is looking.

‘We won three gold medals in the National Tidy Towns competition, over the last three years, and we are hoping to get a fourth this year.’

Judges visited Skibbereen in mid-June and the results will be known in October.