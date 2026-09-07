Permission granted for battery storage

CORK County Council has granted planning permission for a battery energy storage system (BESS) near Timoleague, writes Chris Benn.

The development is intended to form part of the larger solar development on the Kilshinahan site, providing energy storage for the 14,000 photovoltaic panels that were given the green light in April. The site, which lies 4km north of Timoleague and 8km south of Bandon, was first granted planning permission in 2016, and has since been altered under subsequent applications.

The storage system will consist of multiple single storey buildings, including two BESS units, two power conversion system units, and a transformer station, with underground cables connecting it to the solar farm substation.

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The county planners found the proposal was in line with local, national, and EU policies and will directly contribute to meeting Ireland’s commitments under the Climate Action Plan 2025.

Permission was granted as long as certain conditions were met. All structures must be dark grey or dark green in colour to blend in with the landscape. All development, including the foundations, must be removed after a period of ten years, unless retention planning is granted, to allow for a review of the BESS facility.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.