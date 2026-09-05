Gavin Harrington has a day to remember with double at Lyre

GAVIN Harrington was the man to follow at Lyre on Sunday afternoon where the Caheragh-based owner/trainer sent out two winners.

BY TIM KELLEHER

Hianca HA kicked off the brace for Harrington in the five-runner Grade G G1 & F Trot. Highland Princess led for the opening quarter but with Kieran O’Driscoll in the driving seat, Hianca HA hit the front and always had the measure of Looks Like Mom, eventually having a length to spare at the finish.

Kyo Ferfar completed the double for Harrington in the Grade E D & C Trot. Homa was the race favourite but never landed a blow. Kyo Ferfar was quickly away from Gentleman Coglais and Humour De Cosse. Nothing much changed up front and in a sprint finish, Kyo Ferfar had a length and a half winning margin from Gentleman Coglais.

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‘My horses have been in good form of late without winning but it's nice to get two on the day. Hianca HA was unlucky in his last run but did things right here and Kyo Ferfar had good early-season form, took a bit of a dip but ran well today,’ Harrington said.

Pan Cam Corona, owned and driven by Dylan O’Neill from Charleville, looks a horse that can go to the very top when landing the spoils in the Grade G & G2 Pace.

IB Queen Bee and Meadowbranch Ri were the early pace-setters with O’Neill allowing the leaders a free run up front, but he set this son of Kikicolt light at the three-quarter pole and ran away from his rivals, pulling 12 lengths clear at the finish and stopped the clock in 2.00.7, which was a lifetime-best.

Comete Des landes returned to winning ways in the Grade F trot for Donal Murphy. Brutenor made the running and looked to have enough in hand turning for home but Murphy produced Comete Des Landes in the final 100 yards to deny Brutenor by half a length with Lady Mil back in third.

‘She is as consistent as you get but has been finding one or two better in her last few runs but was in top form today,’ Murphy explained.

Graal Du Dollar has been the flag-bearer for the Reenascreena yard of Jamie Hurley and added another win for Goleen-based owner John O’Sullivan in the high grade trot. The pair were on a 30-yard trail in the handicap and Duc D'Arry was in front from Instinct De Jomax and Kirio Scott. Hurley made his move on Graal Du Dollar at the three-quarter pole and hit the line a half length clear of Kirio Scott.

Nine went to post in the high grade pace and it looked a wide-open contest. Anglesey Hall and Oakwood Maestro were the early leaders but Lady Lou took up the running after three furlongs and slipped three lengths clear down the back straight. The field was closing in on the leader but Lady Lou had enough in hand to stay on by a length and a half to beat Oakwood Maestro and the fast-finishing Biggins. Anthony O’Donnell from Limerick took the winning drive.

Racing continues in Lyre on Sunday and the following week is the big two-day Richard Phelan Memorial Meeting.