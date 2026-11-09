Review of bottleneck in Bandon

CORK County Council is set to reassess the layout on a stretch of the Glasslyn Road in Bandon following concerns that drivers are ignoring the designated cycle lane, writes Chris Benn.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District. He described the junction onto St Finbarr’s Place as a bottleneck, and said he has often seen traffic backed up as far as Kevin O’Leary’s petrol station.

Cllr Foley proposed that the 30km/h speed limit be extended to the Innishannon side of the bus stop on Glasslyn Road, which he said would remove the need for a cycle lane and reduce traffic congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers regularly cut into the cycle lane to turn left he said, which would put cyclists at risk. Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) agreed, saying he uses the road five to six times a day and claimed to have never seen a cyclist coming up on his left-hand side.

Municipal District manager Padraig Barrett said that moving the speed limit boundary wouldn’t necessarily mean the cycle lane becomes redundant and traffic congestion improves.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said new housing developments in the area have increased the number of vehicles on the road. She suggested that the adjacent footpath should be adapted for both walking and cycling, allowing the road to be relined.

In response to the motion the council said the roads and transportation section would reassess the location and examine the existing road layout.

“Any proposed changes to the speed limit or road layout will be subject to the outcome of this assessment and the relevant statutory and technical requirements.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.