Call for proper public toilets in Clonakilty

COUNCILLORS have called for public toilets to be provided in Clonakilty, to bring facilities in line with those in other major towns across the region, writes Chris Benn.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) raised the issue at a meeting of West Cork Municipal District, saying the superloo in Clonakilty wasn’t suitable for the needs of the town.

“Clonakilty deserves a proper public toilet, like the bricks and mortar ones you find in Bandon, Dunmanway, Skibbereen, Kinsale, and Baltimore and plenty of other towns and villages in West Cork,” she said, asking that the playground be the first place considered for new facilities.

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“It’s a kilometre round trip from the playground to the superloo and back, which no small child is going to manage,” she said, adding that there was disappointment in the community that the works were not included in the initial development.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) seconded the proposal, adding that public toilets were much needed in the town, suggesting Kent Street for a location.

He said he has brought similar motions before and called on the council to provide more public toilet options.

John Ahern, the council’s senior executive engineer, said: “Presently, there is no budget provision or identified source of funding to commence a process of providing new public convenience facilities in the playground at Clonakilty. May be considered pending budget allocation for 2027.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.