Judge refuses to strike out case of Cork teen on charge related to stolen BMW car

A TEENAGER charged in connection with the theft of a BMW later driven to Kinsale applied to have his case struck out.

Wayne Daly (19), of Farm Lawn, Manor Farm, Lehenaghmore, Cork city, appeared via video link from prison at Clonakilty District Courtthis week.

It’s alleged that he allowed himself to be carried in a BMW stolen from a property in Rochestown in Cork city on August 24 which was then driven to Belgooly, Kinsale, in the early hours of August 25.

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The court heard from the prosecution that the DPP directions in his case were not yet available.

“This needs to move forward,” said Judge Joanne Carroll.

Mr Daly has been in custody since August, the court heard, and his defence solicitor Diane Hallahan asked Sgt Tom Mulcahy: “Where is the file at?” Sgt Mulcahy said the officer dealing with it was on sick leave.

Judge Carroll said: “At the very minimum, Ms Hallahan is entitled to know what stage the file is at.”

Ms Hallahan said her client had last been in court on October 2 and September 11, adding he was keen to deal with the matters one way or the other.

“My instructions are to apply to strike the matter out,” she said.

The judge refused and adjourned the case until November 17 for a progress report.

She added: “I expect the DPP directions before Christmas.”

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.