Chernobyl Children International leads tributes to long-time Kinsale fundraiser Pam Norris

CHERNOBYL Children International (CCI) has led the tributes to their dear friend and volunteer Pam Norris who passed away this week.

Originally from Yorkshire but living in Kinsale for over 50 years, the former estate agent took on a gruelling 2,500km cycle along the Atlantic coast for the charity in 2015 to mark her 70th birthday, raising an incredible €140,000 for CCI’s Cardiac Surgery Programme in Ukraine.

CCI, which was set up by Adi Roche in 1991 said that words can scarcely express the loss they feel.

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“Pam was a truly beautiful soul: energetic, bubbly, generous and endlessly kind-hearted. She brought warmth and love to everything she did and embodied the very best of humanity, compassion and volunteerism.”

“For decades, Pam dedicated herself to bringing hope and relief to children whose lives had been forever changed by Chornobyl. Her commitment was extraordinary and her enormous heart and unwavering kindness made her so special.”

Of her 2,500 cycle it said: “Because of Pam, hundreds of children have been given the precious gift of life, the chance to grow, to dream and to look forward to a future. Her legacy will beat in their hearts for their entire lives.”

CCI added that their hearts are broken for Pam’s daughter Melanie, family, wide circle of friends and all those who were blessed to know and love her.

‘We will miss her infectious spirit, her beautiful smile and kindness that touches so many lives. May Pam’s gentle soul rest in peace.”

Irish fashioner designer Don O’Neill said that Pam was “truly was a remarkable lady, a humble legend who soars brightly amongst heaven stars.”