A 20-minute journey that took four hours - Calls for urgent road signage review in West Cork

COUNCILLORS have been asked to report areas lacking sufficient signage following complaints that people are getting disorientated and lost when using the back roads in West Cork.

Cllr Alan Dromey (FF) said the issue of inadequate signage had been raised with him, particularly off the east to west routes from Clonakilty to Skibbereen and from Bandon to Drimoleague.

He added that one woman was diverted and lost four hours on what should have been a 20-minute drive from Enniskeane to Drinagh, not getting home until after 2am.

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At a meeting of West Cork Municipal District, he brought forward a motion asking Cork County Council to review signage at significant crossroads and junctions in the Western Division.

He said local roads were in particular need of improved signage to help motorists navigate at night.

He added: “I am asking that the council identify a manageable number of priority junctions, perhaps five to ten locations, where improved directional signage could make a meaningful difference.”

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) seconded the motion, adding that on his drive to the meeting he noticed two road signs missing, suggesting they were after being removed or damaged. Across the region some signs are losing the reflective coating, making it harder to see them at night, he added.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said increased signage could benefit the area, adding that the council should be looking to promote the town in the region.

John Ahern, the council’s senior executive engineer, said: “The installation, replacement and upkeep of road signage is funded under the local authority’s general road maintenance budgets. Budget considerations play a part in determining the extents of signage replacement that can be undertaken in any calendar year.”

He added that regional and local primary roads are given priority and the council regularly attends to signage upkeep as they are brought to the attention of local area office staff.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.