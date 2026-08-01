Castlelack Celtic, Bay Rovers and Drinagh Rangers amongst West Cork Schoolboys U12 Premier League pacesetters

CASTLELACK Celtic continued their rise up the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 Schoolboys Premier table with an important victory.

Castlelack Celtic lead Drinagh Rangers by three points atop the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Premier following the latest round of matches.

Celtic were pushed all the way by Clonakilty AFC Rovers before emerging 2-0 winners in Brinny. Gearoid Linehan and Simon Crewe scored for the league leaders.

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Drinagh remain in title contention thanks to a superb 5-3 victory away to Clonakilty AFC Wanderers in Ballyvackey.

Adam Kingston (two) and Ben Forristal scored for the hosts but a Seán Hamilton hat-trick plus Odhran Crowley and Harry O’Sullivan efforts moved Rangers into second place in the league table.

Charlie Leung and James McDonagh found the net in Skibbereen Dynamos’ 2-0 triumph at home to Dunmanway Town. As a result, Skibbereen remain in third place, two points adrift of Drinagh.

Bay Rovers cemented their place atop the SuperValu U12 Championship League with a fifth win in six league outings.

The Kealkill club proved too strong for Beara United, running out 5-1 winners to move ten points clear of the chasing pack. Rory Murnane netted a hat-trick and Johnnie Russell twice found the net in a game Andy O’Sullivan was United’s lone scorer.

Things are much tighter at the summit of SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One.

Drinagh Rangers travelled to Carbery Park and overcame Riverside Athletic 4-2 to join Skibbereen Celtic at the top of the division.

Dylan O’Brien scored twice, once from the penalty spot, for a battling Riverside. Matilda Kaiser, Billy Kaiser, Kerry Yeboah Tamea and Harry Kingston efforts won if for joint-league leaders Drinagh.

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This season’s SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Premier League is proving excellent value with the five competing clubs currently separated by three points.

Castlelack went joint-top of the standings courtesy of a 2-1 win at home to Ardfield. Darragh McKeon was the Brinny club’s hero, scoring twice to move Castlelack level with co-leaders Dunmanway Town.

The aforementioned Dunmanway suffered a heavy loss away to local rivals Drinagh Rangers at Canon Crowley Park. Charlie Ryan Daly netted a hat-trick and Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller (two) and Kingsley Crosby Osagie were amongst Rangers’ scorers.

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There were goals galore in the latest SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier League fixtures.

Ardfield recorded their second league win of the season by overcoming Skibbereen Celtic 5-3. Michael O’Shea contributed a hat-trick in a fixture Ronan Dunne twice found the net and Darragh McKeon also scored for the visitors. Art Molloy was amongst the goals for Skibbereen.

In the same division, Castlelack moved within a point of leaders Lyre Rovers thanks to a comprehensive defeat of Skibbereen Dynamos at Brinny.

Jack Allen found the net four times with Calum Craig adding a hat-trick. Yevhenii Dubyk was on target for Skibbereen.

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SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters Castlelack Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw by Clonakilty AFC in Ballyvackey. Michael O’Donovan’s equaliser earned the hosts a share of the spoils.

Togher Celtic took advantage of Celtic’s slip-up and moved top of the table following a 4-2 win at home to Drinagh Rangers. Aaron Hurley (two), Oisin Murray and Oisin O’Regan found the net for a delighted Togher.

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Beara United and Dunmanway Town couldn’t be separated in the SuperValu U13 Schoolgirls Premier League last Monday night.

Aoede Spencer scored for United and Chloe O’Farrell for Town. This was a result that retained Beara’s position at the summit of the standings.

Drinagh Rangers joined Dunmanway Town at the top of the SuperValu U14 Schoolgirls Premier League last Monday evening.

The Canon Crowley Park side travelled to Lyre Rovers and won 2-1 thanks to Holly Connolly Jeffrey and Matilda Kaiser strikes. An own goal represented Lyre’s only response.

It finished 1-1 between Clonakilty AFC and Beara United in the SuperValu U15 Schoolgirls Premier League. Clodagh O’Regan opened the scoring for the Ballyvackey side before a late equaliser earned United a share of the spoils and their first league point of the season.

Clonakilty AFC recorded their first SuperValu U16 Schoolgirls Premier League victory by overcoming Castlelack in Brinny last Monday. Alex O’Brien netted a hat-trick with Aifric Rohan and Clodagh O’Regan also amongst the goals for the winners.