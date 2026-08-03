Baltimore pool renovation will secure future of facility

BALTIMORE’S Wild Atlantic Pool and Fitness Centre is set for a major renovation in one of the most significant improvement projects in its 30-year history.

A 12-week renovation will commence in mid-August which is likely to secure the future of the community-owned facility for generations to come.

Just four years ago membership had fallen to only 40, energy costs were rising, and the long-term sustainability of the facility was gravely in doubt.

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Today, the centre, which employs 25 people, has grown to 180 active members.

A complete retiling of its swimming pool – the first full replacement of the pool basin tiles since the facility opened more than three decades ago – is planned.

Purchased by the local community in 2009, the facility is operated by Baltimore Harbour Community Leisure Centre CLG, a community-owned, not-for-profit organisation.

The gym and changing facilities will remain open throughout the renovation, but the re-opening of the swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room won’t take place until November.

The impact of the facility is also being seen in the achievements of its youngest swimmers.

The Wild Atlantic Pool’s Under-13 girls’ swimming squad secured silver medals at the 2026 National Community Games Swim Gala—a remarkable achievement for a team training in a 16-metre community pool in rural West Cork.

Pool committee member and coach Clíodhna O’Sullivan told The Southern Star: ‘Access to learning to swim is at the heart of everything we do here. We want to create opportunities and pathways that allow local swimmers to compete and succeed on a national stage. We’ve gone from a 16-metre pool in Baltimore to an under-13 girls’ squad qualifying through Skibbereen to represent Cork at the National Community Games, where they won silver medals. Imagine what we’ll do with a sparkling new pool.’

Over the past four years, the facility has secured and invested more than €300,000 through grant funding and community fundraising.

The investment has delivered major improvements including a jacuzzi therapy pool, energy-efficient heat pumps, dehumidifiers, LED lighting, gym upgrades, EV charging facilities and building improvements to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and accessibility.

Noel Browne, chairperson of Baltimore Harbour Community Leisure Centre CLG, said: ‘This is a significant moment for the Wild Atlantic Pool.

We know the temporary closure will be an inconvenience for members, but when we reopen they will have a pool that is safe, modern, beautiful and built to serve the community for generations to come.

‘This investment reflects the incredible commitment of our members, volunteers, staff, supporters and funding partners over many years.’

As a not-for-profit, Noel mentioned that every operating surplus generated by the Wild Atlantic Pool is reinvested into improving services and facilities for the benefit of the community.​