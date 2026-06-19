Rampant Roy O’Driscoll hits 4-2 as St Oliver Plunkett’s into county junior B semi-final

ROY O’Driscoll scored a stunning 4-2 as five-star St Oliver Plunkett’s powered into the Co-Op Superstores county confined junior B hurling semi-finals with an emphatic 5-14 to 3-10 victory over Ballyphehane in Brinny.

Plunkett’s progression to the last four, as well as Bantry Blues booking their place in the semi-finals, means there is a chance that we could have an all West Cork county final.

These two clubs actually met in the group stage of the competition with Plunkett’s just coming out on top, winning 2-12 to 1-13 in Dunmanway in early May.

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The semi-final line-up, for games on the weekend of June 26th-28th, will see St Oliver Plunkett’s take on Castlemagner, while Bantry Blues face Araglen or Doneraile, who were scheduled to play on Wednesday evening.

Ballyphehane were undefeated coming into their quarter-final with Plunkett’s, having topped a group involving Gabriel Rangers, but the Carbery men showed their credentials in this tie.

In this victory, Plunkett’s livewire O’Driscoll was joined on the goalscoring trail by Aaron Lehane who hit 1-1.

Darragh Murphy converted 0-4 (2f), taking his personal tally to 0-16 in his last two matches, while Mike Keohane (0-3) and Ciarán Dullea (0-2) also got in on the scoring act.

The remaining scores came courtesy of Niall O’Driscoll and Mike Collins as Plunkett’s eased to a ten-point win.

The Ahiohill club have now won three of their four games in the competition as they bid to win their first county title since 2023. They know what it takes to win this county title, so that experience will help now that they have reached the business end of proceedings.

Elsewhere, Castlemagner defeated Crosshaven 5-10 to 1-11 in Whitechurch. Either Araglen or Doneraile will complete the last four line-up.