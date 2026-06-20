WEST CORK SOCCER: Riverside Athletic are spot on in U14 Schoolgirls Shield final

RIVERSIDE Athletic U14 schoolgirls and Lyre Rovers U12 schoolboys produced excellent displays to win West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League silverware.

Lyre was the venue for Saturday’s U14 Schoolgirls Shield final between Riverside Athletic and Bay Rovers.

Lily-Rose O’Donovan set up Libby Hicks to edge Bay Rovers 1-0 up shortly before half-time. Ciara Murphy levelled matters after 51 minutes and an even cup final finished one apiece. Neither side scored during a tense extra-time period.

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A total of 16 spot-kicks were required to decide the outcome during a nerve-jangling penalty shootout won 4-3 by Riverside.

Despite the defeat, Bay’s Asta Kaktaviciute was voted player of the match. Lily-Rose O’Donovan, Libby Hicks, Eilis McCarthy, Penelope O’Sullivan and Layla-Rose Kingston-Fitztgerald also impressed. Hailey O’Farrell, Ciara Murphy and Emma Kenneally were the pick of Athletic’s top performers.

Riverside Athletic: H O’Farrell, C Murphy, C McSweeney, R Hennessy McCarthy, I Galvin, M Horgan, E Murray, A McCarthy, E Kenneally (captain), R Dooley, A Bak, L Conroy, L Howard, R Buttimer, D Bradfield, Z Jaoquim, O Canty.

Bay Rovers: L R Kingston-Fitzgerald, E Hurley, A Kactaviciute, E Heydenrych, E Mullany, E McCarthy, E Barry-O’Callaghan (captain), P O’Sullivan, L O’Donovan, I Ross, L Hicks, S Manning, C Murphy, M O’Neill, S McCarthy, E McCarthy, S M Kingston Fitzgerald.

Referee: Niall O’Donovan.

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Two late goals cemented Lyre Rovers U12 Schoolboys Shield final success over Skibbereen Celtic at Carbery Factory Park.

Despite a spirited Skibbereen effort, Tim Heverin’s opener handed the eventual winners a 51st minute lead. Skibb failed to conjure up an equaliser and Rovers doubled their advantage.

Eoghan O’Driscoll found the net to wrap up a 2-0 Lyre Rovers victory on an evening the winner’s Alex Ponton was voted player of the match.

Lyre Rovers: J McDermott, A Ponton, C Ahern, E Ryan (captain), C O’Callaghan, T Heverin, S Twomey, S Hayes, P Higgins, E O’Driscoll, D Bennett, A Bennett, D McCarthy.

Skibbereen Celtic: C O’Regan, J Limrick (captain), C O’Sullivan, C Crowley, L Connolly, J Woods, J O’Donovan, T O’Neill, L O’Neill, J Hayes, T Hayes, S Sweetnam.

Referee: Roland Lamprecht.

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Beara United got off the mark in the U12 Schoolgirls League One following a 4-2 defeat of Clonakilty AFC Green in Ballyvackey. Ashlinn Lowney scored twice for Beara in a fixture Emma Deasy and April Walsh netted Clonakilty’s goals.

There was more good news for the Castletownbere club when their U13s went joint top of U13 Schoolgirls Premier League on Monday evening. Beara travelled to Dunmanway Town and recorded a 2-1 victory to move level with Riverside Athletic at the top of the table. Chloe O’Farrell scored for Dunmanway but Saoirse Farrelly and Ashlinn Lowney goals won it for United.

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U12 Schoolboys Premier League leaders Skibbereen Dynamos were held to a 1-1 draw away to Clonakilty AFC Rovers. Jimmy McDonagh scored for Skibbereen but Iarlaith Rohan’s equaliser earned the home side a share of the points.

Castlelack Celtic and Drinagh Rangers Diamonds took advantage of Skibbereen’s slip-up and moved within a point of the division’s pacesetters.

Simon Crewe (2) and Gavin Kerr scored in Castlelack’s 3-1 victory away to Clonakilty AFC Wanderers. Adam Kingston netted the Ballyvackey side’s reply. Drinagh Diamonds edged Dunmanway Town 1-0 courtesy of a solitary Sean O’Mahony effort.

The Lyre Rovers Yellow and Lyre Rovers Black club derby finished scoreless in the U12 Schoolboys Championship. As a result, Bay Rovers stay two points clear of the chasing pack.

There were plenty of goals scored in last weekend’s U12 Schoolboys League One fixtures. Drinagh Dynamos proved too strong for Bunratty United Black, winning 5-1 at Canon Crowley Park. Kerrie Yeboah (3) and Daniel Magennis (2) netted Drinagh’s goals with Patrick Keating replying for the visitors.

League leaders Skibbereen Celtic made it three U12 League One wins out of three following a 2-1 success away to Sullane. Sean Sweetnam netted both of Celtic’s goals. Liam Kennedy was Sullane’s lone scorer.

In the same division, Nathan McCarthy scored the only goal in Riverside Athletic’s 1-0 win at home to Togher Celtic.

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Beara United’s first U14 Schoolboys Championship fixture of the season ended in a 4-1 triumph at home to Sullane. Conor Kelleher scored for the visitors but Conall Lowney, Miguel Rosales Harrington, Brendan O’Connor and James O’Donovan strikes earned Beara all three points.

Riverside Athletic and Skibbereen Dynamos served up a five-goal U14 Schoolboys Championship thriller on Monday evening. Athletic went top of the table following a 3-2 win. Savva Pelesok scored twice for Skibbereen while Oisin O’Sullivan and Eanna O’Sullivan were amongst the goals for Riverside.

Lyre Rovers have joined Bay Rovers in a share of the U14 Schoolboys League One’s lead. A 3-1 victory over the Kealkill club elevated Lyre into joint-top spot last Saturday. Liam Ahern, Jason O’Connell and Sean Collins scored in a fixture Paudie O’Donovan also saved a penalty for the hosts. Eddie O’Sullivan was on target for Bay.

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A hectic U15 Schoolboys Premier League period began with midweek Castlelack and Lyre Rovers victories.

Castlelack maintained their perfect start with a third straight win at home to Beara United. Henrikas Dabrys, Rian Lowney and Aidan O’Sullivan scored for Beara but Jack Allen and Sean Evans hat-tricks plus an additional Declan Kerr effort secured top spot and a 7-3 Castlelack win.

Lyre Rovers proved too strong for Togher Celtic and won 6-0 courtesy of a Micheal Ryan hat-trick. Patrick O’Leary (2) and an own goal completed Rovers’ total. Liam Murray, James Kearney and Jack Buttimer stood out for Togher.

Castlelack consolidated top spot in the U16 Schoolboys Premier League with victory away to Bunratty United last Sunday. The Brinny club won 7-1 with top scorer Jack Allen netting a hat-trick. Harry Chambers, Eoin Murphy and Oran Keohane were also on Castlelack’s scoresheet. Leo Barrett McCarthy and Max O’Reilly found the net for United.