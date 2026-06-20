Cork to face All-Ireland champions Dublin in quarter-final

THE draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship, writes John Fallon.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin will host Cork in the last four with the winners of that clash going on to meet whichever side emerges from the clash of Kerry and last year’s runners-up Meath in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Galway will have home advantage against Connacht neighbours Mayo, while Armagh will host Kildare.

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The quarter-finals, which will be shown live on TG4, will take place on the weekend of July 4-5, while the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland championship will be held on Saturday, July 18.

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-finals (first name team has home advantage): Dublin v Cork; Kerry v Meath; Galway v Mayo; Armagh v Kildare

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals: Dublin/Cork v Kerry/Meath; Galway/Mayo v Armagh/Kildare