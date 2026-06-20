Cork will be wary of improving Offaly challenge

CORK will be expected to advance to the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals when they face Offaly in Sunday's quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles (3.30pm).

The Rebels go into the tie as strong favourites, but recent championship history serves as a reminder of the dangers of complacency. Just 12 months ago, Limerick were widely tipped to reach an eighth successive All-Ireland semi-final before Dublin produced a shock result to end the Treaty County's championship campaign.

That should be enough to ensure Ben O’Connor’s side approach this assignment with the focus it demands.

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Offaly may have been competing in the Joe McDonagh Cup as recently as 2024 and the Christy Ring Cup in 2021, but they have shown significant progress since returning to the top tier.

The Faithful County have developed a reputation for resilience. They recovered from a two-point half-time deficit to draw with Dublin and also battled back from a one-point interval deficit to earn a share of the spoils against Kilkenny.

Their most impressive comeback came against Wexford when they overturned a five-point deficit to win by six.

That fighting spirit is something Cork cannot afford to underestimate.

The Rebels also have history on their side. Cork have not lost a championship game to Offaly since 2000 and have won their last five championship meetings, in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2024.

Cork were convincing 6-26 to 0-20 winners when the sides met in the league earlier this season, but that scoreline should be viewed in context.

Offaly's leading championship scorer, Eoghan Cahill (1-40), did not start that game, while Shane Rigney, who has contributed 1-5 from play in this year's championship, was also absent.

Adam Screeney is another player Cork supporters know well. The talented forward has scored 2-18 this season, while Brian Duignan, son of Offaly great Michael Duignan, has chipped in with 2-9.

There is also recent underage history between the counties. Cork defeated Offaly 2-22 to 3-13 in the 2022 All-Ireland U20 final, and a number of players from both camps remain involved.

Eoin Downey, Micheál Mullins, William Buckley and Diarmuid Healy featured for Cork that day, while Offaly have nine members of their current panel who were part of that U20 final.

Cork should have enough quality to book their place in the last four, but Offaly's upward trajectory and competitive Leinster championship campaign suggest this will be no straightforward assignment.

The Rebels will need to be at their best to avoid becoming the latest favourites to be caught out in the knockout stages.