Get Me Out Of Here leads O’Reilly clan to double delight at Bishopsland

GET Me Out Of Here lit up proceedings when landing the top-grade pace at a sun-drenched Bishopsland, completing a double for Drimoleague-based driver Matthew O’Reilly.

BY TIM KELLEHER

Benny Camden was all the rage in the betting, but Get Me Out Of Here was quickest away at the start from IB Paddington and Benny Camden. On the back straight on the first of two laps, the advantage was five lengths.

On the final lap, the chasing pack began to close but Get Me Out Of Here kicked again, leading home IB Paddington by three lengths.

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The winner is owned and trained by Tadhg O’Reilly, the father of the winning driver, and was overdue the win after runner-up spots on his last two runs.

Earlier in the day, Rewrite Sport kicked off the double for O’Reilly in the Grade G & G1 Pace. Anglesey Beeline was the early leader from Coalford Belief. On the final circuit, Rewrite Sport was produced and quickly ran away from his six rivals to record an eight-length winning margin for Innishannon-based owner Shane Crowley. It was also a training double for Tadhg O’Reilly.

‘The lads had a lot of work done with him before he came to us. We changed a few things with him and he seems to have turned the corner after last year,’ trainer O’Reilly said.

The top-grade trot had only four runners but produced a race that will live long in the memory. Graal Du Dollar has been one of the top imports over the last couple of seasons and was a warm order to oblige. Hallow Way Road was away early in the mile-and-a-half event and led on the first lap. Graal Du Dollar then took over but was never more than two lengths in front.

On the final lap, the pair were neck and neck on the back straight with neither playing their cards. Turning for home, it was still Graal Du Dollar in front. On the run-in Hallow Way Road came alongside, and the pair flashed past the finishing line. After the photo finish, Hallow Way Road was given the verdict by a short head.

‘We bred him at home in Leap. He went up in the handicap quickly enough and today was the first time in a while that he’s been drawn off the front. At times, it’s hard to rouse him up when he’s off the back but we got plenty of it today with Graal Du Dollar. I wasn’t sure if we got up but were delighted,’ winning driver Patrick Hill said.

His father Pete is the owner of the nine-year-old and runs Hillside Farm just outside Leap.

Racing opened with a win for Lee Kelly, who trains out of the Newtown Stud in Baskin Lane in Dublin, with Check Out Lou.

Baltimore driver Donal Murphy, a multiple drivers championship winner, has of late gone into ‘semi-retirement’, but he donned the famous green and white colours to steer Gentleman Coglais to victory in the Grade G F & E Trot. Irish Good Dream was in front until going off stride, giving Gentleman Coglais the advantage. They led home stable companion Hippie Sisu and Brutenor.

The loudest cheer of the day came in the Grade E & D Trot where Kya Ferfay, owned locally in Caheragh by Gavin Harrington, made his Irish debut a winning one.

Driven by James O’Driscoll, the pair didn’t hang about, leading from the start. They never looked in any danger, staying on to win by two lengths from Humour de Cosse. The well-gaited six-year-old looks to be well suited with the grass surfaces and is sure to garner more success.

The Grade E & D pace, a five-runner affair, didn’t disappoint. Christy Brown and Emily Rose vied for the lead with Christy Brown gaining the advantage at the opening corner. All five runners were in with a shout on the back straight. Turning for home, Christy Brown was shadowed by Emily Rose and Benny The Legend with Lady Lou just in behind. Benny the Legend saw daylight and flashed past the leaders to win for Reenascreena-based Jamie Hurley driving for his father James.

The well-presented Bishopsland venue stages racing again this Sunday, 21st, at 2.30pm.

Racegoers were updated of the progress on the new Lyre Raceway with the main contractors laying the final surface over the next week. Following on from that will be the fencing of the track, drainage work for toilet facilities and the development of the general public viewing area.