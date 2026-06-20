Super seventh-place finish for West Cork Academy rising stars at Kennedy Cup

THE West Cork Academy achieved an impressive seventh place finish at the SFAI Kennedy Cup at the University of Limerick.

Thirty-one schoolboys leagues converged on UL’s sprawling campus for the highest-profile schoolboys tournament in the country.

Similar to the World Cup’s format, an initial group phase preceded a second stage split into separate knockout competitions. Group winners contested the Kennedy Cup quarter-finals, second-placed teams the Kennedy Bowl, third-placed teams the Kennedy Shield and fourth-placed teams entered the Kennedy Trophy.

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The West Cork Academy finished top of Group 8 on goal difference thanks to a 1-1 draw with North Tipperary and a 2-2 draw with Kerry. Reaching the top ranked Kennedy Cup quarter-finals, along with seven other group winners, represented a notable achievement for Shaun Hough’s side.

The West Cork Academy’s reward for finishing ahead of Kerry and North Tipperary was a third consecutive Munster opponent, the Cork Schoolboys League, in the knockout stage.

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Day three at the University of Limerick saw West Cork take to the field against an undefeated Cork side for the third of four Kennedy Cup quarter-finals.

The latter began Group 2 with back-to-back 4-0 wins over Tipperary South and Longford. Cork were held to a 2-2 draw by Waterford in their final group outing where Cian McMahon’s brace took the Cork striker's total to five goals in three games.

Having played an extra group fixture and netted ten goals, an in-form Cork began as favourites.

Ahead of kick-off, a minute’s silence in honour of the passing of the late Sam Doherty, a Clonakilty AFC club stalwart, was observed by both sets of players.

Once the action started, it didn’t take Cian McMahon long to stamp his authority on proceedings. The Mallow Town striker rounded West Cork goalkeeper Eli Zabala and netted from a tight angle after seven minutes.

Utilising a strong wind, Cork had a second goal ruled out for an infringement at a corner before West Cork began to make inroads.

Unfortunately for Shaun Hough’s team, a moment of individual magic doubled Cork’s lead after 20 minutes. Darragh Moloney gained possession 25 yards from West Cork’s goal and fired an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net.

Despite the 2-0 deficit, West Cork were much improved in the second half. Cork’s defence remained steadfast, even though West Cork twice went close before the final whistle.

Rory Hurley came within the width of a post from scoring via a free kick. Kingsley Crosby Osagie was denied by a point-blank Rian Healy stop close to full-time. Cork also squandered late chances but ran out deserving 2-0 winners.

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That outcome saw the West Cork Academy drawn against Kildare in the Kennedy Plate semi-finals on day four.

Awful weather conditions, including a gale wind and incessant rain, made life difficult for both teams. A first half of few clear-cut chances saw the sides change ends tied 0-0 despite Ryan Crowley-Healy and Rory Hurley each trying their luck from distance.

Goalkeeper Oliver Kiely repelled Kildare’s attacks until Dexter Powell set up Alex Celestino White to break the deadlock after 42 minutes.

Any hope of a West Cork comeback was extinguished seven minutes later. Kildare capitalised on defensive hesitation as Celestino White expertly chipped Kiely from 25 yards.

A 2-0 defeat ended West Cork’s hopes of lifting silverware and meant their concluding fixture would be for a seventh and eighth overall placing.

Kilkenny were West Cork’s opponents after the former lost 4-0 to South Belfast in their Plate semi-final. Friday’s encounter began badly for West Cork with the concession of an own goal handing Kilkenny an early 1-0 lead after 11 minutes.

The Leinster side maintained that slender advantage until the end of the first half.

A terrific second-half comeback began with Clonakilty AFC’s Finbarr O’Mahony levelling matters four minutes after the restart.

Pressing forward at the earliest opportunity, West Cork took advantage of an overworked Kilkenny defence when Dunmanway Town’s Danny Carroll scored to make it 2-1.

The same player was on hand to extend his team’s lead with ten minutes to go. Despite Kilkenny’s increased efforts, the West Cork Academy withstood late pressure, won 3-1 and concluded their week at the University of Limerick with a superb seventh overall finish.

The West Cork Academy Kennedy Cup squad included Eli Zabala (Riverside Athletic), Aodhán O’Mahony (Ardfield), Dylan O’Brien (Clonakilty AFC), Jack Horgan (Castlelack), Conor Collins (Drinagh Rangers), Sam Kingston, Danny Carroll (both Dunmanway Town), Rory Hurley, Charlie Daly (both Drinagh Rangers), Donagh Griffin (Bunratty United), Kingsley Crosby Osagie (Drinagh Rangers), Edward Hough (Clonakilty AFC), Ryan Crowley-Healy (Dunmanway Town), Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller (Drinagh Rangers), Finbarr O’Mahony (Clonakilty AFC), Daniel Brady (Riverside Athletic), Liam Ahern (Lyre Rovers), Tristan Hayes (Dunmanway Town), Oliver Kiely (Castlelack) and Sonny Crowley (Lyre Rovers).