Ibane Gaels turn on style and book U21A hurling final

Ibane Gaels 0-26

Newcestown 0-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

Newcestown’s reign as Carbery U21A hurling champions came to an ignominious end in Enniskeane when they were outclassed, out-hurled and out-fought by a very strong Ibane Gaels outfit in the Clóna Milk semi-final.

Ibane, after this super display, advanced to a mouth-watering final date with Bandon.

While Newcestown remained competitive in the first half, four behind at the break and still in contention, the second half became a procession of scores for the winners as they totally dominated in every sector of the pitch, outscoring the opposition by 0-16 to 0-4. With the points coming thick and fast and numerous subs being introduced, little wonder we had trouble in keeping track of all the scorers.

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Villain of the piece in Newcestown’s eyes was Ibane centre forward, Olan O’Donovan, who again added to his reputation as a class scorer with 0-13 to his credit, including 0-8 from play. In this form he is just unstoppable. But this was not a one-man show by any means as Ibane had stars fore, middle and aft. Dermot Dineen, Jack Twomey, Mike Collins and Diarmuid McCarthy were rock solid in defence, Conrad Murphy ruled midfield and up front, along with O’Donovan, Luke Murphy, James Crowley and Ronan Crowley always threatened.

The only surprise in Ibane’s performance was their failure to score a goal with so much possession but they concentrated totally on hitting points from all distances and angles. Credit, too, Newcestown goalkeeper and defenders Tadhg O’Sullivan, Flor Kenneally and Owen Sexton with some courageous covering, while Humprey Canty, Dara O’Sullivan and Oisín O’Sullivan tried very hard on a difficult night.

‘It was a good contest in the first half, especially the first quarter,’ said Ibane mentor Danny Murphy.

‘Newcestown probably outworked us in that quarter. There was a bit of an advantage playing down towards the dressing room, a slight breeze. Newcestown were short a few tonight and I have no doubt that if it was close coming down the stretch, they would really have put it up to us. It was up to us to make sure we weren’t in that position and, I think, we did that in the second half. The more scoring threats you have the better, one fella might score 0-5 one day, another the next. We’re lucky to have that. We’ve played Newcestown for the past six years and have beaten them only once. Hats off to them, I think they were going for about their seventh title in eight years so this is a huge win for us.’

After Dara O’Sullivan had opened the scoring for Newcestown, Ibane struck back with the next 0-4, Olan O’Donovan and James Crowley finding the target. The game was slow to catch fire but when Newcestown outscored Ibane by 0-3 to 0-1 in the next few minutes it was game on. Oisín O’Sullivan was responsible for all three Newcestown points, with a single response from

Mike Collins. Olan O’Donovan, moved successfully to full forward, then showed he could match O’Sullivan with his three in-a-row. A lively second quarter finished with O’Sullivan pointing two Newcestown frees, with Luke and Conrad Murphy replying for Ibane.

It was 0-10 to 0-6 at the break but any notions Newcestown had of a comeback in the second half were quickly dispelled by the Barryroe/Argideen combination when they upped their game considerably and ran up 0-6 in a row before Newcestown managed their only score of the third quarter. Three more Ibane points made it 0-19 to 0-7, game well over.

Ibane kept up the pressure in the last quarter, hitting seven more points and while Newcestown battled gamely they were limited to three points and never really threatened to score the goals that might have pulled them back into the game, the Ibane defence just being too good on the night.

Olan O’Donovan, Conrad Murphy, Luke Murphy, Charlie Twomey, Kevin Hennessy, Riley O’Donovan and James Crowley all raised white flags for Ibane in the second half, while Sam Long, Oisín O’Sullivan, Flor Kenneally and Humphrey Canty replied for Newcestown.

All roads lead to the decider against the Lilywhites for Ibane.

‘We’re coming up against a very good Bandon team in the final. We know them well and they’ve been playing a grade above us in minor and underage.

‘They have a very good junior team this season, with a lot of young lads involved, and they will certainly put it up to us in the final,’ Murphy said.

OUR STAR: This was one game where one player outshone all the supporting cast, with Ibane’s Olan O’Donovan giving a superb display of top class hurling, scoring half his side’s total.

Scorers

Ibane Gaels: Olan O’Donovan 0-13 (5f); Luke Murphy, James Crowley, Conrad Murphy 0-3 each; Kevin Hennessy, Mike Collins, Riley O’Donovan, Charlie Twomey 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Oisín O’Sullivan 0-6 (4f); Sam Long, Dara O’Sullivan, Flor Kenneally, Humphrey Canty 0-1 each.

Ibane Gaels: Anthony Hunt; Dan Moloney, Dermot Dineen, Jack Twomey; Mike Collins, Diarmuid McCarthy, Kevin Hennessy; Ronan Coakley, Charlie Twomey; James Crowley, Olan O’Donovan, Jamie Collins; Conrad Murphy, Luke Murphy, Danny Lawton.

Subs: Riley O’Donovan for J Collins (52), Robert Hennessy for K Hennessy (54), Dara Murphy for C Twomey (55), Cathal Hennessy for J Crowley (58), Matthew Power for O O’Donovan (58).

Newcestown: Mark Kelleher; Tadhg O’Sullivan, Oisín Callan, James Lucey; Owen Sexton, Flor Kenneally, Donncha O’Mahony; Humphrey Canty, Hugh Flanagan; Dara O’Sullivan, Oisín O’Sullivan, Samuel Long; Ryan O’Neill, Dan Flanagan, Joe Hayes.

Subs: Jack Coomey for R O’Neill (ht), Cian Barry for J Hayes (48), Jed Cannon for J Lucey (55), Jack Hayes for O Sexton (55).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).