Barryroe 2-15

Aghinagh 0-11 (aet)

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

IT was a case of saving the best until last on Barryroe’s part in the county junior A football championship semi-final clash with Aghinagh at Páirc Uí Rinn.

With a mixture of disappointment and relief was how the Carbery kingpins must have greeted the whistle to signal the end of the 60-minute regulation time on Sunday.

Denied the laurels when Aghinagh’s Liam Twohig landed a two-pointer to level matters in stoppage time, Barryroe were allowed off the hook seconds later when Twohig’s effort to break the deadlock from a 45 dropped short.

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If the teams had looked evenly-matched on the overall run of the play during the hour, there’s no doubt whatsoever Barryroe were the masters in extra-time.

A two-pointer and a goal from a penalty from Ryan O’Donovan allowed them to finish the first period 1-12 to 0-10 to the good.

Boosted by another goal from Olan O’Donovan shortly after the resumption, they continued to pile on the punishment before Aghinagh finally broke their extra-time duck through substitute Darragh McCarthy from a free in the dying seconds.

Needless to say, Barryroe manager Norman Fleming was delighted with the outcome, revealing he was fairly confident the players would get the job done when the game went to extra-time, because their fitness levels are so good.

‘That stood to us in the West Cork final, in the game against Castlemagner last weekend and I think it showed there again in extra-time today.’

Fleming agreed Barryroe were under pressure for most of the first half, adding it was the steadiness of their defence that kept them in the game to a certain extent.

‘We started to play a bit better overall in the second half, and we thought we had won a great battle before Aghinagh came up with a savage two-pointer to take it to extra-time.

‘In fairness to our lads, they took the shackles off and went for it in extra-time when they were excellent.’

Barryroe’s reward is a place in the county final where Douglas await in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, November 28th, at 5.30pm. A huge occasion for the team that showed their class when it was needed against Aghinagh.

Using their possession much more economically than the opposition, Barryroe began promisingly, with Ryan O’Donovan, from a free, Luke Murphy and O’Donovan again, from play, on target as they went 0-3 to 0-1 up with 17 minutes gone.

It took them all of ten minutes to add to their tally, courtesy of wing-forward Murphy, who carried their main threat up front in the first half.

In the interim, Aghinagh, enjoying a pronounced territorial edge, had tacked on three points, going close to goaling as well when Con Buckley brought the best out of Barryroe custodian Liam Colbert.

A converted free by Liam Twohig in stoppage time enabled Aghinagh, who clocked up eight first-half wides, to lead unflatteringly by 0-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

With Mike Collins making his presence felt as a roving centre-forward, Barryroe showed early signs of improvement in the second half.

An Olan O’Donovan point, sandwiched by a brace from frees by Ryan O’Donovan, saw them go two ahead before Darragh O’Shea replied for Aghinagh in the 43rd minute.

Barryroe looked set to make a major breakthrough a minute later when Olan O’Donovan put Ryan O’Donovan clean through, but Aghinagh corner-back Luke O’Leary came from nowhere to deflect the latter’s goal-bound shot outside the posts.

Ryan O’Donovan converted the resultant 45 to make it 0-8 to 0-6, and, with O’Donovan and Luke Murphy negating Aghinagh scores from midfielder Thomas Morgans and substitute Sean Cummins, Barryroe remained two to the good heading into stoppage time.

Then came Liam Twohig’s sublime two-pointer for the Muskerry side followed by his failure to get the distance from a 45, which left the teams tied, 0-10 apiece, at the end of an enthralling second-half battle for supremacy.

Ryan O’Donovan’s expertly dispatched penalty, won by Olan O’Donovan, sent Barryroe’s prospects soaring in the first period of extra-time.

Following great work by the speedy Mike Collins, a man-of-the-match contender in my book, Olan O’Donovan fired in Barryroe’s second goal to effectively seal the deal in the 74th minute.

Michael Walsh, who along with Sean O’Riordan was especially defiant in a well-drilled Barryroe rearguard, and Mike Collins were involved in a move that saw Ryan O’Donovan tighten the screw before points from Tomás Ó Buachalla Buckley and Olan O’Donovan completed the rout.

OUR STAR: His duel with Aghinagh’s tenacious corner-back Luke O’Leary was one of the game’s highlights, but Barryroe’s marquee attacker Ryan O’Donovan delivered big-time again, as his return of 1-9 illustrates.

Scorers

Barryroe: R O’Donovan 1-9 (1-0 pen, 1 2pt, 3f, 1 45); O O’Donovan 1-2; L Murphy 0-3; T Ó Buachalla 0-1.

Aghinagh: L Twohig 0-4 (1 2pt, 1f); S Corkery, TJ Buckley, W Coakley, D O’Shea, T Morgans, S Cummins, D McCarthy (f) 0-1 each.

Barryroe: L Colbert; M Walsh, S O’Riordan, J Moloney; C Dineen, D McCarthy, D Moloney; D Dineen, T Ó Buachalla; L Murphy, M Collins, A McSweeney; R O’Donovan, J Collins, O O’Donovan.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for McSweeney (53), A Fleming for C Dineen (59), J O’Brien for Murphy (76), G Holland for Collins (76), C O’Regan for Ó Buachalla (80).

Aghinagh: C Lucey; Dylan O’Riordan, Donagh O’Riordan, L O’Leary, D Ambrose, T Buckley, TJ Buckley; M McCarthy, T Morgans; D O’Shea, S Corkery, S O’Riordan; W Coakley, L Twohig, C Buckley.

Subs: N O’Leary for T Buckley (47), S Cummins for Coakley (53), A Twomey for C Buckley (59), J Lynch for Dylan O’Riordan (59), M Horgan for S O’Riordan (60), C Buckley for S Corkery (et), L Ring for O’Shea (ht, et), D McCarthy for Morgans (80).

Referee: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan).