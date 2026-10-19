Baltimore gastro pub The Algiers wins regional Irish Pub Award for customer service

AWARD-WINNING Baltimore gastro pub The Algiers has been named as a regional winner in the Outstanding Customer Service category of the Irish Pub Awards.

The announcement came just a couple of days ahead of the village of Baltimore being named Food Village of the Year at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards.

Co-owners, Bill and Ann Hillyard, told The Southern Star: “The two awards provide a wonderful opportunity to celebrate not only our own success, but the success of the wider community of food and hospitality businesses.”

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They said: “It is fantastic to see the village recognised in this way. There are so many people here who work hard to make it a great place to eat, drink,

and visit. This award belongs to all of them.​ Everyone brings something different to the table, and together it creates the experience that visitors have when they come to Baltimore.”

Meanwhile, as a regional winner in the Irish Pub Awards, the gastro pub now goes forward for consideration in the national category, which will be announced at a gala dinner at the Mansion House in Dublin, on November 18.

“When the email came in, it was a complete surprise,” according to Bill. “Of all the things a pub can be recognised for, this one means an enormous amount to us.

“Customer service is built from hundreds of small things: the welcome at the door, the care taken over every drink and dish, noticing when someone needs help, and keeping that welcome intact even when the place is full.

“The award belongs to our entire team: those in the kitchen, behind the bar, out on the floor, and all of the people who keep coming back, recommending us, and bringing new faces through

our door.

“Last year, the judges recognised our ideas when we were announced as regional winners of the Innovative Pub of the Year,” said Bill. “This year, they have recognised our people, and we couldn’t be more proud.”