Skibbereen NDLS centre ranked second best in Ireland in new survey

THE National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) centre in Skibbereen has been ranked second best in Ireland, according to new research.

However the survey also showed that five of the ten lowest-rated NDLS centres nationwide are in Munster.

Based on Google reviews, the Skibbereen centre scored 4.71 out of 5 for satisfaction rating from customers.

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Research by web experts seobacklinks.com ranks Ennis in Co Clare bottom of the national table at 3.42 stars.

The NDLS centre in Cork city is second-lowest in Ireland at 3.65 from 367 reviews, Tralee is fourth-lowest at 3.82, Nenagh seventh-lowest at 3.92 and Limerick ninth-lowest at 4.01.

Munster also has three of the ten best-rated centres in the country, with Skibbereen second-best, Mallow sixth at 4.57 and Waterford ninth at 4.53.