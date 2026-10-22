Mighty Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas rule Carbery hurling again, as new champions win second title in three seasons

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas 0-15

St Mary’s 0-13

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

FOR the second time in three years, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas are the hurling kings of Carbery.

In a RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling final, where the momentum switched rapidly between themselves and near neighbours St Mary’s in Dunmanway, it was Mathúnas substitute Willie Horgan who had the final say as they landed their seventh title.

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The super sub’s score was the champions’ first in 15 minutes, but manager Pat Lucey won’t mind as they regained their place as Carbery champions.

‘We got over the line, thank God,’ a delighted Lucey told The Southern Star.

‘We knew with Mary’s that it was always going to be. They’re a good side. They wouldn't be in the final otherwise. When it came back down to two points near the end, we had a couple of chances to drive on and we didn’t.

‘When you’re creating chances, you always have a chance again. We nailed one at the end when we wanted. It was always going to be nip and tuck, and that’s the way it panned out.’

Caolán O’Donovan, who had racked up 0-37 before the final, is normally coolness personified, but even he felt the pressure as Mary’s came back to within a point in stoppage time.

‘It was nervy enough there,’ O’Donovan admitted.

‘We were up two points at half-time, and Mary’s came right back at us there at the start of the second half. We weathered the storm a bit and pushed on in the end, so we’re happy to win.’

The game started well for the Castletownkenneigh and Coppeen boys as they raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead inside 13 minutes.

Caolán O’Donovan (three, two from play), Kevin O’Donovan and the evergreen Ted Lordan put them in a commanding position as Mary’s failed to make their efforts count for scores.

But Mary’s, also in the Carbery junior A football final, showed their resilient qualities and hit three of the next four scores.

Temporary sub Niall Kelleher opened their account before talisman Olan Corcoran burst into life by striking for their next two. Man-of-the-match Kevin O’Donovan kept Mathúnas in control as they led 0-6 to 0-3 after 17 minutes.

The victors regained momentum as Lordan and Jamie Lucey increased the gap to five before St Mary’s hit four on the trot through Corcoran, Michael O’Driscoll and the inspirational Darren O’Donovan (two, one free).

Robbie Lucey responded for Mathúnas to double their advantage at the break, 0-9 to 0-7.

‘Being two points up, we were happy enough,’ Kevin O’Donovan said.

‘Maybe we could have been a bit more in front. We got off to a great start, were five points to nothing ahead, but they dragged us back. It’s just the team that they are. We would have taken it, and we were happy to have the lead. We knew we had a huge task ahead of us in the second half.’

That huge task was evident straight away as two points in a row had St Mary’s level for the first time. Finghín O’Driscoll and Corcoran converted for the Saints before Mathúnas wrestled back the initiative.

They recorded five of the next six as Caolán O’Donovan (two), Kevin O’Donovan, Robbie Lucey and Patrick Crowley found their range. At 0-14 to 0-10 after 51 minutes, the game looked set to peter out. St Mary’s, however, had other ideas.

Top scorers O’Donovan and Corcoran added to their tallies before captain Jason Collins pointed a free to reduce the margin to the minimum.

In a frantic finale, up stepped Horgan during the last play of the game and the Flyer Nyhan Cup was heading back to Mathúnas.

‘I was thrilled for Willie to get the last score,’ Mathúnas boss Lucey noted.

‘He’s a mighty, mighty veteran for us and always there. It isn’t easy because he has young kids and things, but he’s always there.’

OUR STAR: Kevin O’Donovan earned the official man-of-the-match award and deserved it with 0-3 from play. On the Mary’s side, Darren O’Donovan is a worthy contender who battled all through.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: Caolán O’Donovan 0-5 (3f); Kevin O’Donovan 0-3; Ted Lordan, Robbie Lucey 0-2 each; Jamie Lucey, Patrick Crowley, Willie Horgan 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Olan Corcoran 0-5; Darren O’Donovan 0-4 (2f, 1 65); Finghín O’Driscoll, Niall Kelleher, Jason Collins (f), Michael O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: Micheál O’Driscoll; Matt Daly, Seán Crowley, Conor O’Sullivan; Jack O’Callaghan, Cathal Mangan, Jeremiah Hurley (captain); Robbie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan; Matthew Draper, Gearóid O’Donovan, Micheál O’Sullivan; Jamie Lucey, Caolán O’Donovan, Ted Lordan.

Subs: James Fleming for J Hurley, Patrick Crowley for M Draper (both 41); Eoin Mangan for M O’Sullivan (58); Willie Horgan for G O’Donovan (60).

St Mary’s: Gearóid Harrington; Rory Baggott, David Curtin, Eoin Cullinane; Ryan Scannell, Darren O’Donovan, Rory O’Connor; Michael O’Driscoll, Eoin Keohane; Olan Corcoran, Brian Everard, Finghín O’Driscoll; Jack Hurley, Jason Collins (captain), Peter O’Driscoll.

Subs: Niall Kelleher for E Keohane (temp, 8-13); Kevin Murphy for E Keohane (ht); Mark O’Driscoll for J Hurley (48); Niall Kelleher for F O’Driscoll (56).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).