Gardaí investigate threatening emails sent to Cork educational institutions

CORK schools were last week directed to continue operating as normal despite threatening emails including bomb threats, unless otherwise directed by gardaí.

A number of Cork schools, including at least one in West Cork, received threatening emails last Wednesday, October 14, while staff undertaking industrial action in a public sector pay dispute.

The message was received while thousands of teachers, SNAs and school staff were on strike across the country and children were not on the school premises.

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A spokesperson of the Department of Education and Youth confirmed that a number of schools received threatening emails last week.

“The department consulted with An Garda Síochána regarding this matter. An Garda Síochána advised that any school that had received this email should ring 999 and report the threat to An Garda Síochána and cooperate fully with any Garda instructions.”

The department communicated this advice to schools and boards of management, management bodies, and unions and encouraged them to follow the advice of An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána confirmed they are “aware of a communication that has been sent to a number of educational establishments”.

Gardaí are currently assessing the contents and credibility of that communication and engaging with a number of schools.

According to reports last week, several schools across the country took the decision not to open on Thursday after receiving the threatening emails.

However it is understood that no Cork school was impacted in this way.

Schools across the country were back to normal by Friday of last week and no further disruption was reported this week.