O'Donovan Rossa rule West Cork again after minors win Division 1 final replay

O’Donovan Rossa 3-6

Naomh Abán 0-14

AFTER a war of attrition in Keakill, O’Donovan Rossa emerged by the minimum in this thrilling Cork ETB Rebel Óg West Division 1 Minor Football Championship final replay to claim their first U18 divisional title in ten years.

The original fixture was a free-flowing, high-scoring encounter (5-10 to 2-19) with Cork minor Kevin O’Donovan scoring 3-6 for Skibb, but the replay was always going to be a different prospect.

From the outset it was clear that both teams altered their defensive structures.

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Skibb boss Dan Connolly was thrilled with the triumph, and they now face Ballinora in the county semi-final with Croke Rovers waiting in the final.

‘It’s a huge win, especially after the club went down from senior football this season. There certainly is hope for the future with this particular group. When you see them progressing as they have progressed, I think this team is the future for the club,’ the Rossas manager said.

‘If you look behind that, the U16 team, they were in the West Cork final as well against Valley Rovers, and were beaten in a replay. If you go further down, the U14 team won a premier title this year. The U12s won against Ilen Rovers in West Cork.

‘The work that has been done by Liam Hurley, Don Davis and James Fitzgerald in the past number of years is starting to bear fruit at underage level.’

Joe Connolly opened Skibb’s account with a goal and a point to settle the Rossas. Matthew Murphy and Niall Hodnett dominated the kick-outs with Ronan Collins generating great forward momentum.

Naomh Abán’s defensive set-up cut out space and pressurised the Rossas forwards, leading to six missed opportunities.

Aaron Ó Laighin proved to be the pick of the bunch for the challengers while Cole Ó Tuama and Brendan Ó Ceallacháin continually pressurised the Skibbereen defence, but the Carbery club held firm with Charlie McCarthy doing a superb job on the highly-rated Ó Tuama.

Rossas star man O’Donovan was well shackled by the Naomh Abán defence but still clocked up three frees to nudge Skibb 1-4 to 0-5 in front at the break.

Naomh Abán started the better in the second half and enjoyed a fantastic ten minutes. Luc Ó Liathain and Peader Ó Ceallaigh drove hard at the Rossas defence, leading to four scores including an excellent two-pointer from Aaron Ó Laighin. The Mid Cork team was now 0-9 to 1-4 ahead.

Odhran Herlihy got a badly-needed point to settle the Rossas, followed by a crucial goal from Jason Collins.

The Ballyvourney club came back once more with Aaron Ó Laighin striking again with a two-pointer. There was an exchange of points with Herlihy scoring to leave it 2-6 to 0-13 with five minutes left on the clock.

The score of the day was created and executed by Skibb’s Darragh Crowley. He won a turnover inside the 20-yard line and beat three defenders to blast to the back of the net.

Naomh Abán responded with a quick point but time ran out and Rossa hung on as JJ O’Brien made a vital clearance to deny a certain goal.

This is a talented group of players and eight are still underage next year.

The defence, including O’Brien, Charlie McCarthy, Neil McCarthy, Danny Collins and Dylan Ryan, was outstanding. Bobby Carstairs is one to watch for the future, with his work rate and dynamism. This is a squad effort, though.

‘We have subs that would be starting players on a lot of other teams. Fionn O’Regan, Niall O’Driscoll, Cillian Crowley – they’re three players that are going to be there next year,’ Connolly added.

‘A huge loss to us this year is the loss of Daire Long. He injured his cruciate ligament earlier in the year. He would be 100 per cent a starting player for us. You could play him in the forwards or the backs.

‘There are a lot of underage players that will all be there next year too. So I’d be confident that we're going to have a strong U18 team once more.’

O’Donovan Rossa scorers: Joe Connolly 1-1 (1f); Kevin O’Donovan 0-3f; Jason Collins 1-0; Darragh Crowley 1-0; Odhran Herlihy 0-2.

O’Donovan Rossa: Fionn Herlihy; JJ O’Brien, Neil McCarthy, Charlie McCarthy; Dylan Ryan, Danny Collins, Matthew Murphy (joint-captain); Ronan Collins (joint-captain), Niall Hodnett; Darragh Crowley, Kevin O’Donovan, Odhran Herlihy; Joe Connolly, Bobby Carstairs, Jason Collins.

Subs: Jamie Byrne, Finn Ryan, Niall O’Driscoll, Cillian Crowley, Fionn O’Regan, Ryan Hegarty, Jack Dolan, Daniel McCarthy, Conan Roycroft, Daire Long, Liam Allen, Rory Allen, Ryan Hourihane.

Naomh Abán: Donnacha Óg Ó Duinnin; Berti De Roiste, Ruairi Ó Súilleabháin, Aaron Argain Ó Loingsigh; Shane Ó Droma, Peadar Ó Ceallaigh, Joshua Ó Ríordáin; Ciaran MacSuibhne, Luc Ó Liathain; Sean Óg Ó Scannail, Aaron Ó Laighin, Evan Ó Laighin; Brendan Ó Ceallacháin, Ben MacCarthaigh, Cole Ó Tuama.

Referee: Jack Murphy (Gabriel Rangers).