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Status Yellow rain warning issued for Cork

September 25th, 2026 11:17 AM

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Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for County Cork for Sunday.

Heavy thundery rain is expected to start in the early hours of Sunday, with a warning issued over localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning will come into effect at 4am on Sunday and remain in place until 11am on Sunday.

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The heavy rain is also expected to affect Co. Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

The combination of spring tides, surge and strong onshore winds may result in wave overtopping along the Wexford coastline, Met Éireann said.

 

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