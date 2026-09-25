Impressive line-up of speakers for the Allihies Autumn School

THE third annual Allihies Autumn School will take place at the Allihies Copper Mine Museum from October 9 to 11. This year, the theme is migration, identity and the politics of place.

As the world shifts, the question ‘Who Belongs?’ gains urgency. Migration reshapes societies, redraws cultures and redefines identities.

The autumn school provides a forum for discussion and conversation, exploring a range of viewpoints and opinions from Ireland and around the world. Politics influences these dynamics, affecting policies and community life.

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Understanding these intersections is key to building inclusive societies. In an increasingly polarised world, where extremism can seem to be gaining a foothold, it is vital that we have meaningful conversations leading to a better understanding of migration and why we draw the borders we do.

The line-up of speakers is impressive, including Teresa Buczkowska, CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland; Dr Andrea Ciribuco, lecturer in the School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures at the University of Galway; Luke Finken, an educator at Lake County Public Schools in Leadville, Colorado; and Kathleen Fitzsimmons, an educator, public historian and researcher from Leadville, Colorado. Kathleen is also co-founder of the Leadville History Hub.

From Butte, Montana, Audrey Jaap, director of the Silver Bow Archives, and Lindsay Mulcahy, assistant director of the Silver Bow Archives, will also join the event. Leadville and Butte are now twin cities with Allihies.

Professor Flora Cornish is Professor of Research Methodology at the London School of Economics, and Professor Mary Gilmartin is Professor of Geography at Maynooth University.

Aubrey Edwards is an artist, cultural anthropologist and historical archaeologist from Laramie, Wyoming. She will speak and exhibit her work over the weekend.

The weekend will also include a contribution from Zak Moradi, a Kurdish-Irish hurler who plays left corner-forward for the Leitrim senior team, and a panel discussion involving three local men who lived through the 1950s and 1960s in Ireland, experienced emigration and now live in the area.

This is an opportunity to join with researchers, experts, thinkers, artists and neighbours to explore who gets to call a place home.

The weekend will include an art exhibition by Aubrey Edwards, lively and thought-provoking discussions, and a concert on Saturday night, October 10, featuring Philip King and Scullion.

An inclusive weekend ticket, including the concert and lunch on Saturday and Sunday, costs €199. Numbers are limited. To purchase, visit: ACEH.IE or ACMM.IE