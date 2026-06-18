Men's health week urging sector to move more so they can farm better

FARMERS across West Cork are being encouraged to take simple steps to protect their health, as part of a new campaign launched in advance of Men’s Health Week 2026, which runs until June 21st.

The ‘Move More Farm Better’ campaign, developed by HSE South West, highlights practical ways farmers can stay strong, reduce injury risk and continue farming safely for longer.

Clare Deasy, Health Promotion Officer, HSE South West said: ‘Farmers are the backbone of our rural communities, but many accept pain and injury as part of the job. This campaign includes a booklet and videos to encourages farmers to take small, practical steps to protect their health - so they can continue farming safely and enjoy a better quality of life.’

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One West Cork dairy farmer shared that earlier action and better awareness could have helped prevent his long-term shoulder issues.

The guidance focuses on simple, realistic changes farmers can integrate into their daily routines, including improving lifting techniques, reducing strain from repetitive tasks, incorporating regular movement and strengthening exercises, and seeking early advice for aches and pains.

Farmer Charlie McCarthy, from Rossmore, Clonakilty said: ‘I am farming over 50 years and it is only as I have gotten older that I have started to pay attention to the aches and pains. I thought being active on the farm was enough for keep me fit and strong but now I try to go for walks most days outside of farm work.’

HSE chartered physiotherapist Mary O’Donovan said assessing and managing loads correctly will help musculoskeletal health vastly in the long term.

‘Try to keep loads as close to your body when lifting or carrying,’ she said. ‘Work at waist height where possible; this may mean adjusting load heights using machinery and adjusting platforms. Limit overhead work, as this increases the likelihood of developing shoulder, neck and back pain.

‘For dairy farmers, a major consideration is the weight of your clusters (part of milking machinery). Cluster weight can vary from 1.6 to 3.5kg. This 2kg variance isn’t significant in a single load but considering the nature of milking twice a day, up to 300 days of the year, it has a huge impact on shoulder health and function in the long term.’

The campaign also encourages farmers to maintain interests outside of farming and prioritise overall wellbeing – key messages for men generally as part of Men’s Health Week.