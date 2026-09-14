Marian O'Mahony sharing heartfelt story about palliative care

A CAMPAIGNER is dispelling myths as part of a nationwide initiative to coincide with Palliative Care Week.

Marian O’Mahony (71), who went to school in Dunmanway and grew up near Ballineen, is sharing her inspirational story.

She has been an advocate since experiencing its positive impact first-hand after her son Brian was diagnosed with leukaemia 25 years ago.

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Brian died aged 18, just a few months after he was diagnosed.

‘Palliative care is not just for people at the end of their lives. It’s generally about living not about dying,’ said Marian.

‘It’s about looking after the person and it focuses on the things that are important. Palliative care enables people to live a good live. You can also go in and out of palliative care, which is not generally known.

‘The thing people will say frequently when they are in it is that they should have done it a long time ago.’

Marian wrote the book Goodbye, My Son about her journey as a mother through terminal cancer, bereavement and beyond.

She added: ‘When my son was dying I was unaware of palliative care. He was in a lot of pain and we were told Marymount Hospital had the best pain relief.

‘On his birthday they gave him steroids so he was in better form to see his friends. When Brian died it had a huge effect on all of us in the family, his friends and even teachers. That’s where palliative care offers bereavement information. It’s also about having compassionate communities.’

Marian, a contributor to the National Adult Palliative Care Policy, said there were resources available on how to be emotionally useful to friends, colleagues and anyone else who has just lost someone close.

The theme of this year’s Palliative Care Week is It’s Not What You Think, aims to dispel persistent misconceptions and encourage open conversations about how vital supports improve daily quality of life for people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

According to a recent survey, eight out of ten adults in Ireland want access to palliative care for themselves or their loved ones, but less than a third know where to find the relevant

information.

For more information visit palliativecareweek.com.