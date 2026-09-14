Civil Reform Bill could limit access to supports for survivors of domestic violence warns charity

DOMESTIC violence charities in West Cork have raised concerns over the proposed Civil Reform Bill and how it could affect access to services for survivors.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the government’s bill will streamline judicial reviews while balancing citizens’ right to challenge unlawful state decisions with the ‘common good’.

The legislation would place judicial review on a statutory footing and introduce a public-interest test.

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The government says reform is needed as Ireland faces housing, energy and water supply pressures.

But MaryClare Clark, CEO of West Cork Beacon, has said it was important that any new legislation ensures it does not create unintended barriers for domestic violence survivors seeking access to justice, safety and essential supports.

‘From our perspective, many survivors of domestic abuse already face significant challenges when engaging with statutory systems, including housing, social protection, family law, immigration processes and other public services,’ said MaryClare.

She added access to a mechanism that allows individuals to challenge decisions that may adversely affect their rights can be an important safeguard, especially where personal safety, accommodation, or access to services is at stake.

‘Any reform should ensure that survivors and other vulnerable individuals retain a meaningful and accessible route to challenge potentially unlawful decisions,’ she added.

‘We would be concerned about any changes that could increase complexity, cost, delay, or uncertainty for those seeking to hold public bodies accountable.

For organisations such as West Cork Beacon, the primary concern is that survivors remain able to access fair procedures and effective remedies where decisions have serious consequences for their wellbeing and safety.’

She added: ‘The practical reality is that many survivors are already navigating trauma, financial hardship, and complex systems. Additional procedural obstacles may disproportionately affect those who are least able to advocate for themselves.’

The Beacon CEO said this was particularly relevant in rural areas such as West Cork, where access to specialist services, legal supports, public transport, and alternative sources of assistance can be more limited than in larger urban centres.

‘Any reduction in access to legal remedies could therefore have a more pronounced impact on survivors living in isolated communities.

‘We would welcome safeguards within any legislation that ensure vulnerable groups can continue to access judicial review where fundamental rights, personal safety, or access to essential public services are affected.’

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.