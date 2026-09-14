Drimoleague Singing Festival 2026

The annual singing festival which takes place this year from 17th to 20th September boasts an impressive line-up which includes some of the biggest names in Irish music.

The final concert, on Sunday 20th at 7:30 p.m. in All Saints church, is a unique chance to see the talents of Gemma Hayes, Lisa Hannigan and Paul Noonan (Bell X1) together on stage.

Expect some career highlight songs from each individual, made even more special by their close harmony work as they seek to explore new facets of well-loved songs. The trio will swap stories and explore new and old songs for what promises to be a really special night.

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Tickets are flying out the door for this one already.

On Saturday night (19th September), Lisa Lambe Renowned Singer and folklorist Lisa Lambe returns to the festival with her new work, “Bess Cronin: The Queen of Múscraí”. Through song, story and archival material, Lisa brings audiences into the world of Bess Cronin.

Lisa is joined by renowned musicians Cormac De Barra on harp and Kevin Corcoran on piano for a special evening celebrating the enduring legacy of local West Cork singer and storyteller Bess Cronin and the rich singing tradition of Múscraí.

Lisa is singer in residence across the whole weekend and will be conducting a singing workshop on songs of famine and lament on Sunday morning.

Saturday daytime sees concerts featuring legends Mick Hanly and local legend Donagh Long together in the Methodist Church for a lunchtime gig followed at 4 p.m. by the wonderful talent of Loah. She recently released her debut album “Materia Medica” to widespread acclaim, featuring the likes of the late and much missed Eoin French (Talos), Niwel Tsumbu and Crash Ensemble amongst others.

The festival starts as always with the final of the pub singing competition on Thursday 17th September with heats running in the coming weeks. It is free to enter for all singers with a first prize of €250 and the Vin Forbes Perpetual Trophy. The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 and you do not need to book in advance to take part – just turn up on the night and sing unaccompanied and unamplified.

The singing sessions which are free and open to all listeners and singers include such talents as Nora Kennedy (“Brown Bread Sessions” at Willie Clancy week), Tim Dennehy and Terence O’Flaherty.

The weekend also includes singing workshops with Nóirín Ní Riain and Nell Ní Chroinín , open singing sessions including the Irish language session “Abair Amhrán”, a free Culture Night event called “Songs Our Parents Sang”, and a Sunday lunchtime concert with Rhob Cunningham that is sure to entertain the audience.

Full details of the all programmed events plus tickets are available now on www.drimoleaguesingingfestival.ie